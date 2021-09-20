Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s South Point 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR opens the round of 12 in its Cup Series playoffs this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. On Sunday, the green flag drops for the South Point 400 at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network. A live stream is available at NBC Sports Live.

Current points leader Kyle Larson heads into Las Vegas as the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +350, and is followed in the top five by Kyle Busch (+600), Denny Hamlin (+700), Chase Elliott (+800), and Martin Truex, Jr. (+900). Last year, Kurt Busch won the South Point 400, beating out Matt DiBenedetto for the checkered flag.

This is the second race in Las Vegas this year. Larson won the March Pennzoil 400. He comes into the race as the playoff points leader, ahead of a top five that includes Truex, Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, and Busch.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2021 South Point 400 race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

2021 South Point 400, opening odds Driver Odds Driver Odds Kyle Larson +350 Kyle Busch +600 Denny Hamlin +700 Chase Elliott +800 Martin Truex Jr. +900 Kevin Harvick +1000 Joey Logano +1100 William Byron +1200 Ryan Blaney +1400 Brad Keselowski +1500 Alex Bowman +1800 Christopher Bell +2000 Kurt Busch +2500 Tyler Reddick +4500 Matt DiBenedetto +5000 Austin Dillon +5000 Ross Chastain +6000 Aric Almirola +6000 Chris Buescher +10000 Chase Briscoe +10000 Daniel Suarez +13000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +13000 Bubba Wallace +15000 Erik Jones +15000 Cole Custer +20000 Ryan Newman +20000 Michael McDowell +25000 Ryan Preece +30000 Corey Lajoie +30000 Anthony Alfredo +50000 Justin Haley +60000 Josh Bilicki +100000 Quin Houff +100000 J.J. Yeley +100000 B.J. McLeod +100000 Joey Gase +100000 Garrett Smithley +100000 Cody Ware +100000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.