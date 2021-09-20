Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s South Point 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR opens the round of 12 in its Cup Series playoffs this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. On Sunday, the green flag drops for the South Point 400 at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network. A live stream is available at NBC Sports Live.
Current points leader Kyle Larson heads into Las Vegas as the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +350, and is followed in the top five by Kyle Busch (+600), Denny Hamlin (+700), Chase Elliott (+800), and Martin Truex, Jr. (+900). Last year, Kurt Busch won the South Point 400, beating out Matt DiBenedetto for the checkered flag.
This is the second race in Las Vegas this year. Larson won the March Pennzoil 400. He comes into the race as the playoff points leader, ahead of a top five that includes Truex, Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, and Busch.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2021 South Point 400 race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
2021 South Point 400, opening odds
|Driver
|Odds
|Driver
|Odds
|Kyle Larson
|+350
|Kyle Busch
|+600
|Denny Hamlin
|+700
|Chase Elliott
|+800
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+900
|Kevin Harvick
|+1000
|Joey Logano
|+1100
|William Byron
|+1200
|Ryan Blaney
|+1400
|Brad Keselowski
|+1500
|Alex Bowman
|+1800
|Christopher Bell
|+2000
|Kurt Busch
|+2500
|Tyler Reddick
|+4500
|Matt DiBenedetto
|+5000
|Austin Dillon
|+5000
|Ross Chastain
|+6000
|Aric Almirola
|+6000
|Chris Buescher
|+10000
|Chase Briscoe
|+10000
|Daniel Suarez
|+13000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+13000
|Bubba Wallace
|+15000
|Erik Jones
|+15000
|Cole Custer
|+20000
|Ryan Newman
|+20000
|Michael McDowell
|+25000
|Ryan Preece
|+30000
|Corey Lajoie
|+30000
|Anthony Alfredo
|+50000
|Justin Haley
|+60000
|Josh Bilicki
|+100000
|Quin Houff
|+100000
|J.J. Yeley
|+100000
|B.J. McLeod
|+100000
|Joey Gase
|+100000
|Garrett Smithley
|+100000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
