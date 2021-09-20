 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s South Point 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s South Point 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Barger Precast Chevrolet, and Justin Haley, driver of the #11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17, 2021 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

NASCAR opens the round of 12 in its Cup Series playoffs this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. On Sunday, the green flag drops for the South Point 400 at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network. A live stream is available at NBC Sports Live.

Current points leader Kyle Larson heads into Las Vegas as the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +350, and is followed in the top five by Kyle Busch (+600), Denny Hamlin (+700), Chase Elliott (+800), and Martin Truex, Jr. (+900). Last year, Kurt Busch won the South Point 400, beating out Matt DiBenedetto for the checkered flag.

This is the second race in Las Vegas this year. Larson won the March Pennzoil 400. He comes into the race as the playoff points leader, ahead of a top five that includes Truex, Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, and Busch.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2021 South Point 400 race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

2021 South Point 400, opening odds

Driver Odds
Kyle Larson +350
Kyle Busch +600
Denny Hamlin +700
Chase Elliott +800
Martin Truex Jr. +900
Kevin Harvick +1000
Joey Logano +1100
William Byron +1200
Ryan Blaney +1400
Brad Keselowski +1500
Alex Bowman +1800
Christopher Bell +2000
Kurt Busch +2500
Tyler Reddick +4500
Matt DiBenedetto +5000
Austin Dillon +5000
Ross Chastain +6000
Aric Almirola +6000
Chris Buescher +10000
Chase Briscoe +10000
Daniel Suarez +13000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +13000
Bubba Wallace +15000
Erik Jones +15000
Cole Custer +20000
Ryan Newman +20000
Michael McDowell +25000
Ryan Preece +30000
Corey Lajoie +30000
Anthony Alfredo +50000
Justin Haley +60000
Josh Bilicki +100000
Quin Houff +100000
J.J. Yeley +100000
B.J. McLeod +100000
Joey Gase +100000
Garrett Smithley +100000
Cody Ware +100000

