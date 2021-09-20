Jarvis Landry has sprained MCL, will miss some time starting in Week 3

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a host of problems in their wide receiver corps. Odell Beckham, Jr. has been inactive the first two games of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL, and now the team can expect Jarvis Landry to miss some time.

Landry injured his knee on Sunday against the Houston Texans, and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is reporting the injury is a sprained MCL. Landry has missed one game since 2014, but will likely miss at least two games, if not more depending on the severity of the sprain.

Fantasy football implications

The Browns leading receiver in Week 2 was running back Demetric Felton, who had two receptions for 55 yards and a score. Tight ends Harrison Bryant and Austin Hooper followed, and then Rashad Higgins was the first wide receiver to show up on the stat sheet. Cleveland has a great ground game to cover for the receiver shortcomings, but the unit needs help.

Landry could make a quick recovery, but he is unlikely to play in Week 3. If OBJ comes back, that opens the door for significant work for him, but given the slow return, it could still leave some opportunities for Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Anthony Schwartz. Of course, none of that trio impressed this past week. Schwartz had 69 receiving yards and a 17-yard carry in Week 1, but managed only one target the entire day.