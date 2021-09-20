Report: Diontae Johnson did not suffer serious knee injury, but status unclear for Week 3

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson did not suffer a serious injury in Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. But the young wide receiver’s status for Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals is to be determined.

Fantasy football implications

Johnson suffered a knee injury late in Sunday’s against the Raiders, which looked serious at the time. The 5-foot-10 wide receiver had to helped off of the field by teammates as the Steelers lost 26-17 in their home opener.

The former Toledo wideout had another solid game against the Raiders’ defense, recording a team-high nine receptions (12 targets) for 105 yards. In Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, he had five receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown. If Johnson were to miss Sunday’s game, it would open up more targets for JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, and rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth.

But the next wideout to replace Johnson in the starting lineup would be James Washington, who only has two receptions for 10 yards through the first two weeks of the regular season.