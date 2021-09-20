San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Elijah Mitchell is considered day-to-day with a shoulder injury, per ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. Mitchell suffered the injury in the 49ers’ 17-11 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

The injuries just keep on rolling in for the 49ers’ backfield with Mitchell, Trey Sermon, and JaMycal Hasty all landing on the injury report. Mitchell, who came into Week 2 as the Niners’ lead running back, suffered a shoulder injury late in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

Despite the shoulder injury, the rookie running back still finished as the team’s leading rusher with 42 yards on 17 carries. However, if Mitchell cannot play in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, then that puts a lot of fantasy managers in a tight bind.

One option for managers would be to go with either Sermon or Hasty, but that all depends on if they are healthy enough to play. Another option would be to pick up Trenton Cannon off of waivers, but it’s not a guarantee that he would receive a ton of carries. Regardless of who starts at running back for the Niners, they’ll likely be a FLEX option heading into Week 3.