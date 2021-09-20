 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Tua Tagovailoa has bruised rib, status unclear for Week 3

We break down the Monday’s news that Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with a rib injury, and what it means for Week 3.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa falls to the ground as he ties to leave the field after being sacked by Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams during first quarter action of their NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens. Tagovailoa did not return to action.
Bill Ingram via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a bruised rib in the team’s 35-0 Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa did not return to action in the contest, leaving Jacoby Brissett to complete the game.

According to Ian Rapoport, further testing on Tagovailoa’s rib did not reveal additional cartilage damage. His status for Miami’s Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders remains unclear, but this is likely to keep the quarterback off the long-term injury report.

Fantasy football implications

If Tagovailoa goes, the Dolphins are likely to fare better offensively in a relatively easy matchup. The Raiders have shown they can get pressure on the quarterback though, so Miami may play it safe and keep its franchise quarterback off the field.

Expect a heavy tilt towards the run game regardless of who is under center. If Brissett ultimately does get the nod, Miami’s receivers take a significant hit. Jaylen Waddle has been the biggest beneficiary so far of Tagovailoa’s presence, so he’d suffer the most if his former Alabama teammate wasn’t out there in Week 3.

