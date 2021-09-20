Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant officially set for November 6 on Showtime

Canelo Alvarez is headed back to Showtime and his first bout is officially inked. WBA, WBC, WBO, and Ring Magazine super middleweight champ Alvarez will face undefeated IBF champ Caleb Plant with each fighter looking to unify the division. The fight was reported back in August, but now is officially on the books for November 6 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Alvarez is currently installed as a -900 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Plant is a +600 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 9.5 with the under at -130 and the over at +105. The favored winning method by a wide margin is Canelo by stoppage at -190.

This will be Canelo’s first fight off of DAZN since his 2018 win over Gennadiy Golovkin and his first fight for Showtime since a 2014 win over Erislandy Lara. He will come into the fight with a 56-1-2 with seven straight wins and a 14-0-1 record in his last 15 fights. His 2017 bout with Golovkin ended in a draw and Canelo later beat him in a majority decision. He most recently beat Billy Joe Saunders in May when the latter retired after eight rounds.

Plant comes into the fight with a 21-0 record and having made three consecutive successful defenses of his IBF title. He won the IBF title with a unanimous decision victory over Jose Uzcategui. He most recently beat Caleb Truax in January in Los Angeles via unanimous decision.