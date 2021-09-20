Raiders QB Derek Carr questionable for Week 3 with ankle injury

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr suffered an ankle injury in the team’s Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but put his status in question for Las Vegas’ Week 3 matchup. According to Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, Carr is questionable to play against the Miami Dolphins due to his injury.

Fantasy football implications

Carr returned to the Pittsburgh game after the injury, so he’ll likely suit up for the Raiders on Sunday. If he can’t go, Las Vegas will have to turn to Nathan Peterman at quarterback. Marcus Mariota would be the backup, but he was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least three weeks.

If Carr cannot go, it means the Raiders skill players lose significant value. Darren Waller was the biggest beneficiary of Carr’s presence, but Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards also appeared to be getting comfortable with the quarterback. Hunter Renfrow, a threat out of the slot, would likely be the biggest beneficiary of a switch to Peterman, but his value wouldn’t merit a flex play in most leagues even at that point.