 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Raiders QB Derek Carr questionable for Week 3 with ankle injury

We break down the Monday’s news that Derek Carr is dealing with an ankle injury, and what it means for Week 3.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Las Vegas Raiders v Pittsburgh Steelers
Quarterback Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on September 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr suffered an ankle injury in the team’s Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but put his status in question for Las Vegas’ Week 3 matchup. According to Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, Carr is questionable to play against the Miami Dolphins due to his injury.

Fantasy football implications

Carr returned to the Pittsburgh game after the injury, so he’ll likely suit up for the Raiders on Sunday. If he can’t go, Las Vegas will have to turn to Nathan Peterman at quarterback. Marcus Mariota would be the backup, but he was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least three weeks.

If Carr cannot go, it means the Raiders skill players lose significant value. Darren Waller was the biggest beneficiary of Carr’s presence, but Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards also appeared to be getting comfortable with the quarterback. Hunter Renfrow, a threat out of the slot, would likely be the biggest beneficiary of a switch to Peterman, but his value wouldn’t merit a flex play in most leagues even at that point.

More From DraftKings Nation