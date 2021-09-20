Josh Jacobs closer to doubtful for Week 3 vs. Dolphins

Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs is being considered “very questionable” to play in Week 3 vs. the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, head coach Jon Gruden told reporters on Monday afternoon. Jacobs is dealing with a toe/ankle injury and was unable to play in the Raiders’ Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fantasy football implications

Chances are the Raiders will take it easy with Jacobs considering their 2-0 start to the season. So with that in mind, we should see Las Vegas lean on the duo of Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber in Week 3 vs. the ‘Phins. This past Sunday, the backfield split was 13 carries for Barber and seven carries for Drake. Neither back did much with their opportunities on the ground. Drake, however, was active in the passing game for a second straight week with five receptions on six targets for 46 yards.

The Raiders appear to be more pass-oriented this season — at least with Jacobs sidelined. We could see a situation where Barber gets the goal line work and could steal a TD or two. That’s the only way he reaches value in fantasy football. Drake is the safer option in both season-long and DFS formats given his role in the passing game. Neither is an overwhelming play if Jacobs remains out. Drake is an OK FLEX while Barber is a risky FLEX.