49ers RB JaMycal Hasty has high-ankle sprain, considered week-to-week

The San Francisco 49ers continue to get bad news with their running backs. JaMycal Hasty, one of the team’s prominent players in the early part of this season, has suffered a high-ankle sprain is considered week-to-week, according to Ian Rapoport. He is “for sure out” for San Francisco’s Week 3 contest against the Green Bay Packers. Hasty had five carries and four receptions against the Eagles, but his status going forward is in question.

Fantasy football implications

High-ankle sprains do heal, but tend to linger and becoming recurring problems. Just look at Michael Thomas and Christian McCaffrey last season. The 49ers are hoping to have Elijah Mitchell for Week 3, but he’s day-to-day with a shoulder injury.

San Francisco is going to bring in Lamar Miller, Duke Johnson, and TJ Yeldon for visits as problems mount, but the big name still out there is Jeff Wilson Jr. He’s currently dealing with his own injury, but could be a viable stash in an IR spot. Even as all these extra running backs come into the fold, Mitchell, Trey Sermon, and Wilson Jr. remain the best prospects in San Francisco from a fantasy perspective.