Browns QB Baker Mayfield did not suffer structural damage to left shoulder, likely to play against Bears in Week 3

The Cleveland Browns can breathe a sigh of relief after an MRI on quarterback Baker Mayfield’s left shoulder showed no structural damage, according to Clevaland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. Mayfield suffered the injury in Week 2 against the Houston Texans, but returned to the game and led the team to a 31-21 win. It seems likely Mayfield will play in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears.

Fantasy football implications

If Mayfield is good to go, he’s a streaming option against a Bears defense which gave up 34 points to Matthew Stafford and the Rams. It’s unclear if the Browns will have Odell Beckham Jr. for the contest and Jarvis Landry is dealing with an injury as well. That could play into fantasy managers’ decisions for Mayfield, who would have to deal with a subpar skill group. The good news on the injury front is this is Mayfield’s non-throwing shoulder, so it’s unlikely to affect his throwing ability substantially.