Dallas WR Amari Cooper suffers bruised ribs in Week 2

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Monday that Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper has bruised ribs, per The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken. The receiver suffered the injury late in the Cowboys win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

McCarthy didn’t give any real updates on the injury other than to say “we’ll see Wednesday,” when asked about his status. Cooper will likely undergo further testing before the team’s first official practice of the week.

We already know that Michael Gallup will miss their Week 3 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night due his calf injury and now Cooper may either be playing with sore ribs or miss the game entirely.

CeeDee Lamb served as Dak Prescott’s No. 1 target in Week 2 after Cooper had been the No. 1 in Week 1. That dynamic will likely change with the defensive scheme they face each week, but if Cooper misses any time, Lamb would be in store for a big target load while Cedrick Wilson would move up to the No. 2 position.