Why Peyton and Eli Manning are announcing Monday Night Football and who will be Week 2 guests

Week 2 wraps up on Monday with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, but there will also be a second broadcast on ESPN2. The Manning brothers are back!

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning broadcast last week’s game and will do so in Week 2, Week 3, and six more games after that. The show features Peyton and Eli kicking back and doing everything from providing serious analysis about the action on the field to cracking jokes about Peyton’s forehead. The duo also bring on guests each quarter to talk football, crack jokes, and generally have a good time.

Last week, the Manning-cast featured Charles Barkley, Ray Lewis, Travis Kelce, and Russell Wilson. This week, the broadcast will feature Brett Favre, Rob Gronkowski, Patrick Willis, and Pat McAfee. All bring a little something extra to the broadcast you wouldn’t otherwise see on a normal broadcast. If you missed last week’s Manning-cast, I highly recommend you catch it on ESPN2 or ESPN+ tonight.