Breaking down odds for Cleveland Cavaliers heading into 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Cleveland Cavaliers odds heading into the new season.

Cleveland Cavaliers Odds for 2021-22 Season

Win total over/under: 26.5

The Cavaliers are going to struggle once again, but this team should be more competitive. The roster has young, hungry players and enough depth to field a rotation worthy of an NBA team. The biggest issue for this group will be learning how to play together, especially on the defensive end.

Odds to make playoffs: No -8000, Yes +2000

As mentioned above, the Cavs are heavy underdogs to make the playoffs. That’s what happens when two playoff teams from a year ago, including the reigning NBA champions, reside in your division. Throw in the much-improved Chicago Bulls and you can see how the Cavs don’t make the playoffs or come close.

List of player futures

Evan Mobley, Rookie of the Year: +800

Collin Sexton, Most Improved Player: +1200

Darius Garland, Most Improved Player: +2000

Jarrett Allen, Defensive Player of the Year: +5000

