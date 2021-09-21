Breaking down odds for Oklahoma City Thunder heading into 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Oklahoma City Thunder odds heading into the new season.

Oklahoma City Thunder Odds for 2021-22 Season

Win total over/under: 23.5

This seems about right for the Thunder, who have no business trying to win this season. Oklahoma City is swimming in first-round picks for the next five seasons, but will want to have their own picks be relatively high as young players develop. The goal here will be build something sustainable while eventually getting to a point of adding high-level first-round picks to a contender.

Odds to make playoffs: No -10000, Yes +2200

The Thunder aren’t going to make the playoffs unless one of their young players is a star from the jump. That seems unlikely, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey are worth monitoring this season. Both players have showcased their potential, with the former already landing a big extension and the latter coming from the highly respected NBL.

List of player futures

Josh Giddey, Rookie of the Year: +3000

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Most Improved Player: +700

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Scoring Leader: +10000

