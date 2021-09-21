Tracking MLB betting action for Tuesday, September 21st

We have a full 15-game slate in the majors on Tuesday, beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET with the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

After cashing in on a plus-money strikeout prop over the weekend, we could not get our second consecutive winning player prop. For our lone best bet on Monday, we went with Chicago White Sox All-Star starting pitcher Carlos Rodon over 6.5 strikeouts (-110) against the Detroit Tigers. But we got hit with a bad beat as Rodon only recorded six strikeouts in 3.0 IP, leaving the game due to injury.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Tuesday, September 21st

Reds -1.5 (-105) vs. Pirates

To start off our best best for Tuesday’s slate, we are going to roll with the Cincinnati Reds on the run line. The Reds are coming off a solid 9-5 win on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Cincinnati has dominated Pittsburgh this season with a record of 11-3. Out of their 11 wins, the Reds have scored more than 1.5 runs nine times.

Their last loss to the Pirates happened six days ago with Mitch Keller on the mound. Keller has not pitched well this season for Pittsburgh with a record of 4-11 and 6.14 ERA. On the road this season, Keller’s ERA is a shocking 3.63. However, the 25-year-old has struggled against the Reds this year, posting an 8.78 ERA and .353 OBA in three starts. Take the run line instead of the ML, which is sitting at -210 on the Sportsbook.

