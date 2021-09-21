How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on the September 21st episode

NXT officially unveiled it’s full ‘NXT 2.0’ rebrand last Tuesday with a jam packed show that featured a new logo, a new ring setup, a boatload of new superstars making their debut, and a wedding that went off without a hitch.

Not everything was new, however, as a stalwart of the old NXT became the champion once again. As the show moves forward with this fresh coat of paint, what does tonight’s episode have in store?

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, September 21

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT

Tommaso Ciampa emerged victorious from a Fatal 4-Way match last week to win the vacant NXT Championship for the second time in his career. Ciampa was forced to relinquish “Goldie” in March of 2019 due to a neck injury, so this closes his two-and-a-half year journey in trying to regain the title he never lost. At the end of the show, he was confronted by Bron Breakker, who made his debut earlier in the night by squashing L.A. Knight. Breakker, the son of Rick Steiner, is being positioned to be pushed to the top right out the gate.

Malcolm Bivens’ faction Diamond Mine gets stronger by the week, with the Creed Brothers destroying a jobber tag team last Tuesday and the group adding new signee Ivy Nile to the group. Returning NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida came out and challenged DM leader Roderick Strong to a match, so tonight we’ll get a one-on-one battle between the two for Kushida’s belt.

Finally, the wedding between Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis was well received and proved to be one of the most memorable segments the brand has pulled off in quite some time, with every character playing their part and adding to it. The question is now where do they go from here with these two, so we’ll see the next phase of this story unfold beginning tonight.