Best available quarterbacks on the Week 3 waiver wire

Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season is mostly a wrap with the exception of Monday Night Football still to be played tonight. Several quarterbacks around the league are starting to get into a rhythm, including some that are flying under the radar in fantasy.

There’s a handful of productive quarterbacks that are on less than 50% of rosters on ESPN, so we’ll take a look at who you need to look out for on the waiver wire this week.

Week 3 byes: None

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (16.5%)

Next up — vs. Miami Dolphins

Another AFC West team that’s 2-0 is the Las Vegas Raiders, led by Carr. The veteran brushed off a mid-game injury to throw for just under 400 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, completing a pass to eight different receivers on the day. Carr will battle a wounded Dolphins team who may be without Tua Tagovailoa. A depleted Miami offense means more punts, which means more opportunities for Carr to go to work.

Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos (14.2%)

Next up — vs. New York Jets

Bridgewater has the Denver Broncos at 2-0 to start the season and is proving why head coach Vic Fangio tabbed him to be the starting quarterback over incumbent Drew Lock. The veteran journeyman went 26-34 through the air on Sunday for 328 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. He’ll have the chance to do some more damage when playing the lowly Jets this week.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants (10.7%)

Next up — vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Giants mat have lost their Thursday Night Football game at the Washington Football Team in incredibly stupid fashion but Jones had one of the best individual performances of his career. He went 22-32 passing for 249 yards and one touchdown, led the team in rushing with 95 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and most importantly, he didn’t turn the ball over. This week, he gets a crack at the miserable Atlanta Falcons defense.

Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team (1.9%)

Next up — at Buffalo Bills

The legend of Taylor Heinicke continued as he stepped in for Ryan Fitzpatrick on Thursday and came away with a victory over the Giants. Heinicke threw for 336 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick in the victory and has earned himself the distinction of being the guy in Washington until Fitzpatrick returns.