Best available running backs on the Week 3 waiver wire

Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season is mostly a wrap with the exception of Monday Night Football still to be played tonight. Several running backs around the league are starting to get into a rhythm, including some that are flying under the radar in fantasy.

There’s a handful of productive tailbacks that are on less than 50% of rosters on ESPN, so we’ll take a look at who you need to look out for on the waiver wire this week.

Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys (38.6%)

Next up — vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Cowboys actually established a running game in their 20-17 victory over the Los Chargers on Sunday and Tony Pollard was a huge beneficiary. He took 13 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown and also caught three passes for 31 yards. He’s solidly splitting carries with Ezekiel Elliott and will have the chance to shine when the Cowboys host the Eagles next Monday night. Pollard could be putting up RB1 numbers by the end of the season, so get him NOW while he’s available.

JD McKissic, Washington Football Team (42%)

Next up —at Buffalo Bills

After a quiet Week 1, McKissic showed out against the New York Giants on Thursday night. He had one rushing touchdown on the night but also caught five receptions for 83 yards. The veteran remains a Swiss army knife for the WFT offense and is especially valuable as a handle for fantasy managers who have Antonio Gibson.

Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons (7.7%)

Next up — at New York Giants

There was a short period where Patterson was the offense for the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s 48-25 blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The veteran had a handful of carries and a rushing touchdown and caught five passes for 58 yards and a receiving touchdown. The Falcons are struggling out the gate and as long as Patterson keeps making things happen, they’ll figure out ways to get him the ball by any means necessary.

Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles (28.1%)

Next up —at Dallas Cowboys

Gainwell had a modest afternoon in the Eagles’ 17-11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, getting six carries for 14 yards and two receptions for 18 yards. The entire Philly offense struggled on Sunday, so there should be an uptick in production next Monday.

Mark Ingram, Houston Texans (33.6%)

Next up — vs. Carolina Panthers

Ingram didn’t produce the numbers he did in Week 1 but still manage to squeak out 14 carries for 41 yards in the loss to the Cleveland Browns. The Texans are still feeding him the rock, which is a positive sign. That especially holds true this Thursday with rookie Davis Mills in for an injured Tyrod Taylor.