Best available wide receivers on the Week 3 waiver wire

Week 2 of the Fantasy Football season is in the books and managers across the world are looking for that one piece that could take their roster from basement dweller to title contender.

There are a ton of good wide receiver options that fantasy managers could pick up to add an immediate boost to your lineup. Here are some of the top choices after the second full week of action.

Zach Pascal, Indianapolis Colts (12.8%)

Next up —Tennessee Titans

Pacsal has three total touchdowns through just two weeks of play, earning one in week two in the team’s loss to the LA Rams. This choice will firm up more for fantasy managers in the coming days as we learn more about the ankle injury to Carson Wentz. In his postgame presser, he seemed to think he would be able to play through it this week, but don’t pick him up quite yet.

Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos (5.8%)

Next up — New York Jets

With Denver’s offense being what it is, unremarkable but solid, it’s a bit of a surprise to see Patrick on this list. He has just seven catches for 76 yards this season, but he also has one touchdown each week. His big 6-foot-4 frame is a huge target in the red zone for Teddy Bridgewater to get the ball to. Plus, the Jets are coming to town Sunday so he could have an even bigger day against a struggling team.

Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals (2.1%)

Next up —Jacksonville Jaguars

Moore has always been a freak athlete, but most weren’t sure if his small stature, standing at just 5-foot-7, would translate to the NFL. Well, in week 2 he showed that it can, compiling seven catches on eight targets for 114 yards and his first NFL touchdown. He averaged 17 yards per completion this week and was sitting at about 16.82 YPC last week, just seeing fewer targets. With the Jags next on the schedule, expect Moore to pop off again.

Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders (1.8%)

Next up —Miami Dolphins

Miami has a very good secondary that has locked up New England and Buffalo’s passing attack for the most part. But since Renfrow won’t be the number one receiving option in Vegas, he could get open a ton. He already does, but Derek Carr likes his tight-end Darren Waller a lot too, understandably so.

Still, expect Waller to get a ton of attention from Miami, leaving the Clemson product to get open and make catches. He already has 11 catches and is the WR3 for Vegas, so if anything he’ll be a good get in a PPR league.