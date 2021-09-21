Best available D/STs on the Week 3 waiver wire

Two weeks into the NFL season and a few defenses have shined among the rest.

Sure the ones we expected to be great have been, but there have been a few surprises on the defense and special teams front for fantasy managers so far in 2021. Here are some of the best defense and special teams squads you should consider grabbing on the waiver wire this week.

Next up — Washington Football Team

After losing in week one to Pittsburgh, people were skeptical about Buffalo’s defense, especially since it’s known for its high-powered offense. But they put any questions about the D to bed this week, shutting out the Dolphins 35-0 and caused three turnovers in the win. Even during week one, they allowed just 252 total yards in the loss. The offense in Buffalo seems to be much more of the issue than the D.

Miami Dolphins D/ST (66%)

Next up — Las Vegas

Though they gave up 35 points last week, their defense still played well. They were hurt time and time again by horrible offensive mistakes, giving them a short field to defend against a prolific offense.

They were able to do it sometimes and they got two turnovers in the process as well. The Fins now have a streak of 24 straight games with at least one turnover caused. The secondary has been great too, allowing alleged MVP candidate Josh Allen to throw for just 171 yards

Next up — Houston Texans

The Panthers defense has been solid in the team’s 2-0 start, but they’re not going to be making any cases for being the best defense in the NFL. Still, this is a good week to pick up the Matt Rhule-led squad.

Carolina has given up a total of 21 points this season, with just seven coming last week against New Orleans. The Panthers will also be taking on a bad Houston Texans team on Thursday Night Football. The Texans may also have to start rookie QB Davis Mills if Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) can’t play.