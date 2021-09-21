Best available kickers on the Week 3 waiver wire

The third week of the NFL season is now upon as and many fantasy managers are tinkering with their rosters to make sure they get it just right.

Kicker is a position that can make or break a team each week. Both in real life and for fantasy managers, having a steady leg is critical. Now, unless something happened to the kicker currently on your roster, you’re probably comfortable riding it out with them. But if you’re looking to make a change, here are a few kickers to look at for week 3

There are no more NFL bye weeks.

Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals (8.8%)

Next up — Jacksonville Jaguars

Prater has the longest kick in the NFL so far this season, a booming 62-yarder to help give Arizona the win over the Vikings this week. The 14-year vet has been around the block a few times and has been consistent throughout his time in the league.

He’s missed one kick out of his four tries so far this season and has drilled all nine of his PATs, which is a lot more impressive than you’d think. The Cards also play Jacksonville this week, so he’ll probably have a ton of opportunities for either short field goals or extra points after touchdown drives.

Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills (80%)

Next up — Washington Football Team

Before Sunday’s win over the Dolphins, Bass had made 17 straight field goal attempts. He missed a 53-yarder as time expired in the first half t break that streak though. Still, Bass has proven his consistency after a shaky start to his career in early 2020.

This season he’s made all six of his PAT attempts and was the leading scorer for Buffalo in the team’s week one loss to Pittsburgh, nailing three field goals on opening weekend.

Dustin Hopkins, Washington Football Team (2%)

Next up — Buffalo Bills

Hopkins has been one of the top kickers in the NFL through two weeks. He’s made six of his seven FG attempts, with the lone miss coming from over 50 yards out. Four of his makes have been between 40 and 50 yards, so it’s not like these are all chip shots.

He’s also a perfect four for four on extra points this season. With Washington’s offense, expect him to have a few more chances to nail home some kicks on Sunday afternoon against the team that drafted him, but he never played for.