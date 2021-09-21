Best available tight ends on the Week 3 waiver wire

With two weeks of NFL action in the books, it’s time for managers to start reassessing their fantasy rosters now that we have a few games of hard data to go on.

The tight end spot is a tricky one to deal with, since there are so few elite tight ends out there, so they’re usually always already in somebody’s lineup. Still, here’s a couple of names to look out for to pick up on the waiver wire this week.

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills (2.6%)

Next up —Washington Football Team

Knox has already seen seven targets coming his way from quarterback Josh Allen so far in 2021. We know this team will throw the ball quite a bit, regardless of how effective it’s being, so he always has a chance for big numbers. Knox scored his first touchdown of the season Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and has been averaging nearly 10 yards per catch so far through two games.

Jared Cook, LA Chargers (77%)

Next up —Kansas City Chiefs

The 13-year NFL vet has been able to stay in the league so long because of how productive he has been. Cook won’t hit pay dirt a ton, with just 41 career scores (just over three per season) but he’s going to make up for it in catches for fantasy managers in PPR leagues.

In Week 1, Cook hauled in five catches on eight targets and got three catches in week two on five more targets. He’s currently averaging close to 11 yards per reception too, so those can add up quickly with the number of times Justin Herbert will probably look his way.

Dan Arnold, Carolina Panthers (1%)

Next up —Houston Texans

Expect a lot of people to go after Arnold this week after a 55-yard performance in week 2. He’s the number one tight end on Carolina’s roster, so he’ll be sure to see the most targets of anybody else in that position group.

The Texans defense has been bad against tight ends too from a fantasy standpoint, giving up close to 20 points per week to the big men catching passes. Just last week they allowed Cleveland’s tight end group to haul in seven catches for 58 yards.

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers (3%)

Next up — Cincinnati Bengals

The rookie tight end has been a revelation for Big Ben and the Pittsburgh offense, Through two games he has five catches for 60 yards, which far surpasses his teammate, vet tight end Eric Ebron’s, one catch for 16 yards this season. He had an extremely impressive preseason campaign too, so maybe it’s time to pick this dude up and get him in your lineup