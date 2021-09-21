How to watch USWNT’s friendly vs. Paraguay on TV and livestream

The USWNT continues Carli Lloyd’s farewell tour with the second of its two-game series against Paraguay at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio Tuesday night. This is Lloyd’s second match in her pre-retirement tour. She scored five goals in USA’s 9-0 victory over Paraguay in the first match.

Fans can catch the contest on FS1 at 7:45 p.m. ET. If you’re not around a TV, you can catch the game through the Bally Sports app, although you’ll need a cable login. The match is also available to livestream on TUDN and fuboTV.

Lloyd’s five goals gave her 133 for her career, moving her past Kristine Lilly on the country’s all-time scoring list. She still trails Abby Wambach (184 goals) and Mia Hamm (158 goals) and is unlikely to catch either player without some major assistance from her teammates.

Familiar USWNT players Alyssa Naeher, Julie Ertz, Samantha Mewis and Megan Rapinoe will not take part in this friendly due to injuries. Christen Press opted out of the matches. NWSL talents Andi Sullivan, Mallory Pugh and Sophia Smith were called up as a result.