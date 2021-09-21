What Week 2 tells us about Lions running backs in fantasy football

The Detroit Lions split up the running back work in Week 1 fairly evenly, despite D’Andre Swift seeing the bulk of the snaps as they were often in pass mode. That split was similar this week, but the results weren’t nearly as good.

Fantasy football analysis: Lions RBs D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams

Last week both Williams and Swift found the end zone and, went over 100 total yards and caught eight passes. It was a wild comeback attempt against the 49ers who got up big on them quickly.

This week, the Lions were in the game early, even leading 17-14 at half, but that went away quickly in the second half. But it also gave the Lions fewer hurry up drives for Jared Goff to check the ball down to his backs 20 times like last week.

A last ditch garbage time drive helped Swift accumulate some receptions and yards, but overall it was extremely close between the two backs once again. Swift had eight carries for 37 yards and caught 4-of-5 targets for 41 yards. Williams ran the ball seven times for 25 yards and caught 3-of-3 targets for 12 yards. The two were pretty much interchangeable in this game, but Swift continued to have an edge when in pass mode. And with the Lions likely being behind more than not, Swift is your leader by a little bit. But that doesn’t mean both back can have value, especially on a team without many must-target receivers other than T.J. Hockenson.

Week 3 recommendation

Both players are flex worthy starts next week against the Ravens and should be rostered in your average 12-team .5 or full PPR league.