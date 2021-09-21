Super Bowl odds 2021: Biggest Week 3 matchups with updated odds for Super Bowl 56

The NFL wrapped up Week 2 on Monday Night Football as the Packers thumped the Lions. Green Bay struggled early and actually trailed at the half. But Aaron Jones and Aaron Rodgers were having none of that as the team rebounded and pulled away in the second half. It remains to be seen if they’re completely back on track, but this was a big win for the Packers.

There are 15 weeks left in the NFL season and plenty is going to change not only between now and January, but frankly, just between today and a week from today. The Week 3 schedule features a couple huge matchups that feature current Super Bowl favorites. Below we’ve listed out current odds to win Super Bowl 56 for each team. Odds move week-to-week, so let’s take a look at the Week 13 schedule and the particularly notable matchups on the card.

Highest odds: Bucs (+550) vs. Rams (+1100)

This is the early front-runner for NFC title game preview. A year ago, the Bucs had just begun the Tom Brady era. Now, the Rams are in the early days of the Matthew Stafford era. It’s still early, but given the talent on the Rams defense, the Stafford trade might just put them over the top. This Week 3 matchup should be a barnburner.

The Packers were slow out of the gate against the Lions, a week removed from their ugly loss to the Saints. However, they turned it on in the second half as they look to right the ship. Next weekend, they face a potential playoff opponent when they travel to face the 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

Expectations game: Raiders (+5000) vs. Dolphins (+5000)

Las Vegas opened as a 5.5-point favorite but the line came down with Derek Carr’s injury. He is questionable but the hope is he can go. This will be the Raiders first game as a favorite this season, and with a 2-0 record and the Dolphins unsure about Tua Tagovailoa’s status, this game could tell us more about how legit the Raiders are. If they can win this one handily, they more firmly enter the playoff conversation. If it’s ugly and they barely win, or take a loss, we won’t quite be ready to crown them as the surprise of the year.

NFC East MNF showdown: Cowboys (+3500) vs. Eagles (+6500)

The emergence of Jalen Hurts’ coupled with Dak Prescott’s return from injury makes for a fun QB competition to close out Week 3. And while the NFC East remains a big question, this could be one we look back on as critical if the Eagles can hang with Dallas in the divisional race come January.

Super Bowl 56 odds, Week 3 Team Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Team Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Kansas City Chiefs +500 +500 +500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600 +550 +550 Buffalo Bills +1000 +1100 +1000 Los Angeles Rams +1400 +1200 +1100 San Francisco 49ers +1400 +1400 +1400 Green Bay Packers +1300 +1400 +1400 Baltimore Ravens +1400 +1800 +1500 Cleveland Browns +1600 +1500 +1700 Seattle Seahawks +2000 +1600 +2500 Denver Broncos +4500 +3000 +2500 Tennessee Titans +3000 +3500 +3000 New Orleans Saints +3000 +2200 +3500 Los Angeles Chargers +3000 +2800 +3500 Arizona Cardinals +4500 +3500 +3500 Dallas Cowboys +3500 +3500 +3500 New England Patriots +3500 +3500 +3500 Miami Dolphins +3500 +2800 +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +4500 +3500 +5000 Indianapolis Colts +3500 +5000 +5000 Minnesota Vikings +5000 +5000 +5000 Carolina Panthers +9000 +6500 +5000 Las Vegas Raiders +10000 +6500 +5000 Philadelphia Eagles +10000 +5000 +6500 Washington +5000 +6500 +6500 Chicago Bears +6500 +8000 +8000 New York Giants +8000 +10000 +20000 Cincinnati Bengals +15000 +10000 +20000 Atlanta Falcons +8000 +10000 +20000 New York Jets +15000 +15000 +50000 Houston Texans +30000 +10000 +50000 Detroit Lions +20000 +25000 +50000 Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +25000 +50000

