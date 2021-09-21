Lionel Messi ruled OUT for PSG vs. Metz on Wednesday due to knee injury

Paris St-Germain will be without star forward Lionel Messi on Wednesday when they travel to face Metz, per Jonathan Johnson. Messi came off the field at the 74 minute mark in his home debut against Lyon on Sunday. PSG later released a statement announcing the injury and that he would undergo an MRI.

“Lionel Messi, following the knock received on his left knee, has undergone an MRI this morning which confirms the signs of bone contusion, a new assessment will be made in 48 hours.”

ESPN is reporting Messi is likely to also miss Saturday’s match against Montpellier. The forward has yet to notch a goal or assist in his first four matches since the transfer from Barcelona.

PSG is a -360 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Metz is +950 and a draw is +500. They currently sit in first place with six wins in their first six matches. Metz is in last place with three draws and three losses.