 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mac Jones firms up lead in OROY odds, Rondale Moore, Elijah Mitchell climbing the board

We break down Offensive Rookie of the Year odds after Week 2.

By David Fucillo
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) rolls out during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL wrapped up Week 2 on Monday evening with the Packers pulling away in the second half against the Lions. It was a strong veteran effort from a Packers team that had been embarrassed in Week 1.

While Monday was more about the veterans, this was a busy week for the NFL’s 2021 rookie class. Patriots QB Mac Jones remains the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year this season at DraftKings Sportsbook, but there is some shuffling behind him. Jones was listed at +400 coming into Week 2 and exits slightly improved at +350 following the Patriots win over the Jets.

On the other end of that matchup, Jets QB Zach Wilson might have sunk his OROY chances. He threw four interceptions in a 25-6 loss, and his odds sank from +800 to +1800. He still has the eighth best OROY odds, but his Week 2 performance suggests this could be an ugly first season.

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell has arrived on the OROY odds list, although a shoulder injury could slow his move further up. He’s installed at +2000 as the 49ers prepare for a high profile SNF matchup against the Packers. The 49ers other high-profile rookie is QB Trey Lance. He remains sidelined behind Jimmy Garoppolo and did not get any gadget plays in Week 2. Garoppolo struggled in the first half before settling down in the second half and will hold off the rookie for at least another week.

The other big gainer this week was Cardinals WR Rondale Moore. In Week 2, he led the Cardinals with seven receptions on eight targets for 114 yards and a touchdown. He benefited from DeAndre Hopkins dealing with Patrick Peterson all day, so Week 3 vs. the Jaguars will be an interesting test for his usage.

Offensive Rookie of the Year odds, Week 3

Player Week 2 odds Week 3 odds
Player Week 2 odds Week 3 odds
Mac Jones +400 +350
Trevor Lawrence +500 +550
Justin Fields +800 +600
Najee Harris +650 +800
Trey Lance +750 +1000
Ja'Marr Chase +1200 +1000
Devonta Smith +1000 +1600
Zach Wilson +800 +1800
Kyle Pitts +1400 +2000
Elijah Mitchell N/A +2000
Jaylen Waddle +2000 +2500
Rondale Moore +5000 +2500
Javonte Williams +2000 +3500
Kenneth Gainwell +5000 +3500
Davis Mills +6500 +3500
Trey Sermon +2800 +5000
Elijah Moore +4000 +5000
Terrace Marshall Jr. +4000 +5000
Pat Freiermuth +5000 +6500
Rashod Bateman +6500 +6500
Kadarius Toney +6500 +6500
Dyami Brown +6500 +6500
Michael Carter +6500 +6500
Penei Sewell +6500 +6500
Rashawn Slater +6500 +6500
Josh Palmer +6500 +8000
Anthony Schwartz +8000 +8000
Amon-Ra St. Brown +8000 +8000
Khalil Herbert +8000 +8000
Chris Evans +8000 +8000
Amari Rodgers +8000 +8000
Kyle Trask +6500 +10000
Cade Johnson +10000 +10000
Jaelon Darden +10000 +10000
Tylan Wallace +10000 +10000
Chubba Hubbard +10000 +10000
Tommy Tremble +10000 +10000
Hunter Long +10000 +10000
Brevin Jordan +10000 +10000
Tutu Atwell +10000 +10000
Alijah Vera-Tucker +10000 +10000
Kellen Mond +10000 +10000
Jamie Newman +10000 +10000
Sam Ehlinger +10000 +10000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation