Mac Jones firms up lead in OROY odds, Rondale Moore, Elijah Mitchell climbing the board

The NFL wrapped up Week 2 on Monday evening with the Packers pulling away in the second half against the Lions. It was a strong veteran effort from a Packers team that had been embarrassed in Week 1.

While Monday was more about the veterans, this was a busy week for the NFL’s 2021 rookie class. Patriots QB Mac Jones remains the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year this season at DraftKings Sportsbook, but there is some shuffling behind him. Jones was listed at +400 coming into Week 2 and exits slightly improved at +350 following the Patriots win over the Jets.

On the other end of that matchup, Jets QB Zach Wilson might have sunk his OROY chances. He threw four interceptions in a 25-6 loss, and his odds sank from +800 to +1800. He still has the eighth best OROY odds, but his Week 2 performance suggests this could be an ugly first season.

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell has arrived on the OROY odds list, although a shoulder injury could slow his move further up. He’s installed at +2000 as the 49ers prepare for a high profile SNF matchup against the Packers. The 49ers other high-profile rookie is QB Trey Lance. He remains sidelined behind Jimmy Garoppolo and did not get any gadget plays in Week 2. Garoppolo struggled in the first half before settling down in the second half and will hold off the rookie for at least another week.

The other big gainer this week was Cardinals WR Rondale Moore. In Week 2, he led the Cardinals with seven receptions on eight targets for 114 yards and a touchdown. He benefited from DeAndre Hopkins dealing with Patrick Peterson all day, so Week 3 vs. the Jaguars will be an interesting test for his usage.

Offensive Rookie of the Year odds, Week 3 Player Week 2 odds Week 3 odds Player Week 2 odds Week 3 odds Mac Jones +400 +350 Trevor Lawrence +500 +550 Justin Fields +800 +600 Najee Harris +650 +800 Trey Lance +750 +1000 Ja'Marr Chase +1200 +1000 Devonta Smith +1000 +1600 Zach Wilson +800 +1800 Kyle Pitts +1400 +2000 Elijah Mitchell N/A +2000 Jaylen Waddle +2000 +2500 Rondale Moore +5000 +2500 Javonte Williams +2000 +3500 Kenneth Gainwell +5000 +3500 Davis Mills +6500 +3500 Trey Sermon +2800 +5000 Elijah Moore +4000 +5000 Terrace Marshall Jr. +4000 +5000 Pat Freiermuth +5000 +6500 Rashod Bateman +6500 +6500 Kadarius Toney +6500 +6500 Dyami Brown +6500 +6500 Michael Carter +6500 +6500 Penei Sewell +6500 +6500 Rashawn Slater +6500 +6500 Josh Palmer +6500 +8000 Anthony Schwartz +8000 +8000 Amon-Ra St. Brown +8000 +8000 Khalil Herbert +8000 +8000 Chris Evans +8000 +8000 Amari Rodgers +8000 +8000 Kyle Trask +6500 +10000 Cade Johnson +10000 +10000 Jaelon Darden +10000 +10000 Tylan Wallace +10000 +10000 Chubba Hubbard +10000 +10000 Tommy Tremble +10000 +10000 Hunter Long +10000 +10000 Brevin Jordan +10000 +10000 Tutu Atwell +10000 +10000 Alijah Vera-Tucker +10000 +10000 Kellen Mond +10000 +10000 Jamie Newman +10000 +10000 Sam Ehlinger +10000 +10000

