Mac Jones firms up lead in OROY odds, Rondale Moore, Elijah Mitchell climbing the board

The NFL wrapped up Week 2 on Monday evening with the Packers pulling away in the second half against the Lions. It was a strong veteran effort from a Packers team that had been embarrassed in Week 1.
While Monday was more about the veterans, this was a busy week for the NFL’s 2021 rookie class. Patriots QB Mac Jones remains the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year this season at DraftKings Sportsbook, but there is some shuffling behind him. Jones was listed at +400 coming into Week 2 and exits slightly improved at +350 following the Patriots win over the Jets.
On the other end of that matchup, Jets QB Zach Wilson might have sunk his OROY chances. He threw four interceptions in a 25-6 loss, and his odds sank from +800 to +1800. He still has the eighth best OROY odds, but his Week 2 performance suggests this could be an ugly first season.
49ers RB Elijah Mitchell has arrived on the OROY odds list, although a shoulder injury could slow his move further up. He’s installed at +2000 as the 49ers prepare for a high profile SNF matchup against the Packers. The 49ers other high-profile rookie is QB Trey Lance. He remains sidelined behind Jimmy Garoppolo and did not get any gadget plays in Week 2. Garoppolo struggled in the first half before settling down in the second half and will hold off the rookie for at least another week.
The other big gainer this week was Cardinals WR Rondale Moore. In Week 2, he led the Cardinals with seven receptions on eight targets for 114 yards and a touchdown. He benefited from DeAndre Hopkins dealing with Patrick Peterson all day, so Week 3 vs. the Jaguars will be an interesting test for his usage.
Offensive Rookie of the Year odds, Week 3
|Player
|Week 2 odds
|Week 3 odds
|Player
|Week 2 odds
|Week 3 odds
|Mac Jones
|+400
|+350
|Trevor Lawrence
|+500
|+550
|Justin Fields
|+800
|+600
|Najee Harris
|+650
|+800
|Trey Lance
|+750
|+1000
|Ja'Marr Chase
|+1200
|+1000
|Devonta Smith
|+1000
|+1600
|Zach Wilson
|+800
|+1800
|Kyle Pitts
|+1400
|+2000
|Elijah Mitchell
|N/A
|+2000
|Jaylen Waddle
|+2000
|+2500
|Rondale Moore
|+5000
|+2500
|Javonte Williams
|+2000
|+3500
|Kenneth Gainwell
|+5000
|+3500
|Davis Mills
|+6500
|+3500
|Trey Sermon
|+2800
|+5000
|Elijah Moore
|+4000
|+5000
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|+4000
|+5000
|Pat Freiermuth
|+5000
|+6500
|Rashod Bateman
|+6500
|+6500
|Kadarius Toney
|+6500
|+6500
|Dyami Brown
|+6500
|+6500
|Michael Carter
|+6500
|+6500
|Penei Sewell
|+6500
|+6500
|Rashawn Slater
|+6500
|+6500
|Josh Palmer
|+6500
|+8000
|Anthony Schwartz
|+8000
|+8000
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|+8000
|+8000
|Khalil Herbert
|+8000
|+8000
|Chris Evans
|+8000
|+8000
|Amari Rodgers
|+8000
|+8000
|Kyle Trask
|+6500
|+10000
|Cade Johnson
|+10000
|+10000
|Jaelon Darden
|+10000
|+10000
|Tylan Wallace
|+10000
|+10000
|Chubba Hubbard
|+10000
|+10000
|Tommy Tremble
|+10000
|+10000
|Hunter Long
|+10000
|+10000
|Brevin Jordan
|+10000
|+10000
|Tutu Atwell
|+10000
|+10000
|Alijah Vera-Tucker
|+10000
|+10000
|Kellen Mond
|+10000
|+10000
|Jamie Newman
|+10000
|+10000
|Sam Ehlinger
|+10000
|+10000
