Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Tuesday, September 21st

We have a 15-game schedule in the majors on Tuesday, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate has 11 games starting at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Tuesday, September 21st.

Orioles vs. Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET

Bryce Harper ($6,000)

Jean Segura ($4,200)

Andrew McCutchen ($3,200)

The first team stack that we’re going to lead off with is the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies and Baltimore Orioles will play Game 2 of their three-game set. DraftKings Sportsbook has the run total set at 10.5, which is the second highest total on the board. We could see a lot of runs scored in tonight’s game as the Orioles’ starting pitching has not been great and the Phillies will be going with a bullpen game.

The Phillies will be looking to bounce back after being shutout by the Orioles on Monday night. Bryce Harper will lead this stack as he’s been one of the hottest hitters in baseball and is making a strong case for the NL MVP.

Dodgers vs. Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET

Mookie Betts ($6,400)

Trea Turner ($5,900)

Corey Seager ($4,600)

Our second team stack will be the Los Angeles Dodgers, who will have Julio Urias on the mound as they go up against the Colorado Rockies. Los Angeles will be going up Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela, who has a 4-9 record and 4.06 ERA. The 26-year-old has pitched well at home this season with a 3.89 ERA, but has allowed a home run in three consecutive starts.

Mookie Betts and Corey Seager are the top-two options for this team stack. Betts is hitting .455 with 2 HRs and 2 RBI in 11 career at-bats against the Rockies starter. Meanwhile, Seager is slugging .476 with 3 HRs and 7 RBI in 21 career at-bats vs. Senzatela.

Twins vs. Cubs, 7:40 p.m. ET

Patrick Wisdom ($4,000)

Frank Schwindel ($3,600)

Ian Happ ($3,400)

The Chicago Cubs will be our sneaky team stack to wrap up Tuesday night’s slate. The Cubs will be facing Minnesota Twins starter Griffin Jax. He has not done well on road this season with a horrendous 7.16 ERA through 7 starts (6 games).

The 26-year-old has struggled with the long ball, giving up at least one home run in eight straight games. The Cubs have a couple of sluggers in rookie Patrick Wisdom and Frank Schwindel, who could hit a home run or two out of Wrigley. Speaking of Schwindel, he’s averaging 12.8 FPPG in his last nine games.