Ben Roethlisberger has left pectoral injury ahead of Week 3 matchup against Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a left pectoral injury and it will affect his preparation ability, per NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Fantasy football implications

Roethlisberger was getting crushed by the Las Vegas Raiders’ defense in Week 2 with 10 quarterback hits and two sacks. The veteran quarterback still managed to complete 27-of-40 passes for 295 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

But if Roethlisberger is hindered in any way by this injury, then we could see the Steelers run the ball more against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. In Week 2, the Steelers only had 39 yards on 14 carries, which a good majority went to Najee Harris (10 carries for 38 yards).

Harris should see a few more carries if Roethlisberger isn’t 100% despite the Steelers’ offensive line struggling to start the season. This pectoral injury will be something to watch as the week goes on. As of right now, the best bet would be to sit Roethlisberger for Week 3 and go pick up another QB on waivers.