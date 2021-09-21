How to watch the 2021 WNBA Playoffs via live online stream

The 2021 WNBA Playoffs tip off Thursday evening with a pair of first round single-elimination contests. If you want to experience some true chaos, nothing beats one-game playoffs in both the first and second rounds. The semifinals and finals will feature best of five series.

The playoffs will air across the ESPN network. The first round airs on ESPN2 while the second round is TBD. The semifinals will air primarily on ESPN2 with at least one game potentially on ESPN. For the Finals, Game 1 will air on ABC, Games 2 and 4 on ESPN, and Games 3 and 5 on ESPN2.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the 2021 WNBA Playoffs, you can stream all the games via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable subscription. Additionally, WNBA League Pass will stream every game. If you don’t have log-ins, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

2021 WNBA Playoffs schedule

First Round

Thu, Sep. 23: Dallas (7) at Chicago (6) – 8:00PM, ESPN2

Thu, Sep. 23: New York (8) at Phoenix1 (5) – 10:00PM, ESPN2

Second Round

Sun, Sep. 26: TBD at Minnesota (3) – TBD, TBD

Sun, Sep. 26: TBD at Seattle (4) – TBD, TBD

Semifinals

Tue, Sep. 28: TBD at Connecticut (1) – G1 – 8:00PM, ESPN2

Thu, Sep. 30: TBD at Connecticut (1) – G2 – 8:00PM, ESPN2

Sun, Oct. 3: Connecticut (1) at TBD – G3 – TBD, TBD

Wed, Oct. 6: Connecticut (1) at TBD – G4* – TBD, ESPN

Fri, Oct. 8: TBD at Connecticut (1) – G5* – TBD, ESPN2

Tue, Sep. 28: TBD at Las Vegas (2) – G1 10:00PM, ESPN2

Thu, Sep. 30: TBD at Las Vegas (2) – G2 – 10:00PM, ESPN2

Sun, Oct. 3: Las Vegas (2) at TBD – G3 TBD, TBD

Wed, Oct. 6: Las Vegas (2) at TBD – G4* TBD, ESPN

Fri, Oct. 8: TBD at Las Vegas (2) – G5* – TBD, ESPN2

WNBA Finals

Sun, Oct. 10: TBD – G1 – 3:00PM, ABC

Wed, Oct. 13: TBD – G2 – 9:00PM, ESPN

Fri, Oct. 15: TBD – G3 – 9:00PM, ESPN2

Sun, Oct. 17: TBD – G4* – 3:00PM, ESPN

Tue, Oct. 19: TBD – G5* – 9:00PM, ESPN2