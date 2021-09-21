How to watch the 2021 WNBA Playoffs via live online stream

The 2021 WNBA Playoffs tip off Thursday evening with a pair of first round single-elimination contests. If you want to experience some true chaos, nothing beats one-game playoffs in both the first and second rounds. The semifinals and finals will feature best of five series.
The playoffs will air across the ESPN network. The first round airs on ESPN2 while the second round is TBD. The semifinals will air primarily on ESPN2 with at least one game potentially on ESPN. For the Finals, Game 1 will air on ABC, Games 2 and 4 on ESPN, and Games 3 and 5 on ESPN2.
If you aren’t around a TV to check out the 2021 WNBA Playoffs, you can stream all the games via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable subscription. Additionally, WNBA League Pass will stream every game. If you don’t have log-ins, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.
2021 WNBA Playoffs schedule
First Round
Thu, Sep. 23: Dallas (7) at Chicago (6) – 8:00PM, ESPN2
Thu, Sep. 23: New York (8) at Phoenix1 (5) – 10:00PM, ESPN2
Second Round
Sun, Sep. 26: TBD at Minnesota (3) – TBD, TBD
Sun, Sep. 26: TBD at Seattle (4) – TBD, TBD
Semifinals
Tue, Sep. 28: TBD at Connecticut (1) – G1 – 8:00PM, ESPN2
Thu, Sep. 30: TBD at Connecticut (1) – G2 – 8:00PM, ESPN2
Sun, Oct. 3: Connecticut (1) at TBD – G3 – TBD, TBD
Wed, Oct. 6: Connecticut (1) at TBD – G4* – TBD, ESPN
Fri, Oct. 8: TBD at Connecticut (1) – G5* – TBD, ESPN2
Tue, Sep. 28: TBD at Las Vegas (2) – G1 10:00PM, ESPN2
Thu, Sep. 30: TBD at Las Vegas (2) – G2 – 10:00PM, ESPN2
Sun, Oct. 3: Las Vegas (2) at TBD – G3 TBD, TBD
Wed, Oct. 6: Las Vegas (2) at TBD – G4* TBD, ESPN
Fri, Oct. 8: TBD at Las Vegas (2) – G5* – TBD, ESPN2
WNBA Finals
Sun, Oct. 10: TBD – G1 – 3:00PM, ABC
Wed, Oct. 13: TBD – G2 – 9:00PM, ESPN
Fri, Oct. 15: TBD – G3 – 9:00PM, ESPN2
Sun, Oct. 17: TBD – G4* – 3:00PM, ESPN
Tue, Oct. 19: TBD – G5* – 9:00PM, ESPN2