QB Charlie Brewer leaves Utah Utes

Utah Utes starting quarterback Charlie Brewer, a fifth-year senior transfer from Baylor that had started all three games this season, has left the program according to multiple reports.

BREAKING: Charlie Brewer has left the University of Utan football program.



Utes statement to @sltrib: "Charlie has decided to move on and we wish him the best."



More coming. — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) September 21, 2021

Having played in 34 games for the Bears, Brewer entered the season as one of the most experienced collegiate quarterbacks at the Power Five level.

Brewer was replaced by sophomore Cam Rising in Utah’s 33-31 triple overtime loss to San Diego State last Saturday. Rising was 19-32 for 153 yards and brought a much higher tempo in the almost-comeback in Salt Lake. Earlier this week coach Kyle Whittingham said a starter for the game wouldn’t be named to the media before the first play, but with Brewer leaving the team that’s no longer an issue.

Brewer was 14-26 for 104 yards with an interception against the Aztecs. On the season through 11 quarters, he was 48-79 for 484 yards, with three touchdowns and three INT’s.

Brewer’s options might include another year of college football if he chooses. Since he played just three games this season and never took a redshirt at Baylor, and because the 2020 season didn’t count against player eligibility clocks due to Covid-19, he’s likely free to transfer where he pleases for 2022.