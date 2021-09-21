Ryder Cup location 2021: What to know about Whistling Straits

The good thing about Whistling Straits is that you can play it too. It’s a fantastic course, but also an expensive one. A loop at the Sheboygan, Wisconsin track will run you a smidge over $400 to start, and that’s before caddie and cart fees.

The Straits Course at Whistling Straits is a Pete Dye classic, with a links style the European players will recognize. It’s hosted the PGA Championship in 2004, 2010, and 2015, as well as the US Senior Open in 2007.

The Par 71 layout will play at 7,390 yards for the matches, finishing on an 18th named “Dyeabolical” that is 520 yards of challenge and beauty.

The longest Par 5’s are No. 2 at 593 yards, and No. 5 at 603 yards. While not designed to have any drive-able Par 4’s, there are a couple spots where you might see Bryson DeChambeau do something crazy. Like on No. 1 as the lack of trees on the links means you can hit it where you wish on a 364-yard hole. Same thing for No. 6 and No. 10: Depending on how the wind is blowing, the bombers might be able to attack the green from the tee.

So while the Americans will certainly have the longer hitters in their 12-man team, the setup and feel of the course might favor the Europeans that play in windy conditions and much more frequently on links. The tree-lined fairways of your standard PGA Tour stop and pure-roll greens this is not.

We’ll see which team gets the best of the course starting on Friday.