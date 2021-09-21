Biggest line moves for Week 4 of college football

Each week in college football the bookmakers and bettors come together to create the markets that set the lines for each college football game.

Sometimes the opinions are pretty consistent all week long, but other times you’ll see big moves along the number as the week progresses. We’ll take a look at the games that have had the biggest changes so far for Week 4 of college football to the current lines from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marshall vs. Appalachian State, Thursday 7:30 p.m. ET

Opened: Total 54.5

Now: Total 60.5

The bettors like the offenses in this one, as both the Thundering Herd and Mountaineers can score it. Despite a tough two-point loss at Miami, the Mountaineers dispatched with East Carolina and Elon pretty easily, and are seven-point favorites as well.

Marshall beat Navy 49-7, NC Central 44-10, and fell to East Carolina 42-38. They can score, but what’s interesting here is they’re both teams with higher-rated defense than offenses via SP+ after three weeks. This movement is about possession pace more than anything.

Boise State vs. Utah State, Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET

Opened: Total 63

Now: Total 70

The bettors like points here too, as the Aggies put seven TD’s on notoriously slow Air Force last week in a 49-45 win in Colorado Springs. Boise’s had two tough losses at Central Florida and at home to Oklahoma State, but they still might be the class of the Mountain West Conference this season. The Broncos are +190 to win the league, with No. 22 Fresno State checking in at +210 behind them as the closest competitor.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday 7:00 p.m. ET

Opened: Oklahoma State -8

Now: Oklahoma State -6

The transition from Skylar Thompson to Will Howard has impressed bettors, as the Wildcats are now under a TD in Stillwater. But where KSU gets it done is on the ground, carrying the ball 48 times for 269 yards and three TD’s against Nevada a week ago. Howard had two of those scores, and has done enough to keep the Wildcats in games.

Meanwhile OKSU is 3-0, and that’s probably the best thing you can say about them. 28-23 over Tulsa and 23-21 at Boise at home isn’t exactly exciting the wagering community. But just 4.9 yards per play and five turnovers in 180 minutes, and that’s counting Missouri State in the opener as well, is the real reason the money is fading.

