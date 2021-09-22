Breaking down odds for Detroit Pistons heading into 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Detroit Pistons odds heading into the new season.

Detroit Pistons Odds for 2021-22 Season

Win total over/under: 25.5

Young teams, no matter how talented, usually take some time to rack up victories. The Pistons hope to be more competitive than most rebuilding squads, but they’ll still finish near the bottom of the Eastern conference. If Cunningham is the real deal, this squad could push past 30 wins.

Odds to make playoffs: No -8000, Yes +2000

The East has become more competitive in recent seasons, but the Pistons have a major problem with their own division when it comes to reaching the playoffs. The Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers are all superior on paper, meaning the Pistons will regularly meet three likely playoff teams in their own postseason pursuits. This season is not about wins for Detroit, so playoff basketball is not in the cards.

List of player futures

Cade Cunningham, Rookie of the Year: +250

Jerami Grant, Most Improved Player: +2000

Saddiq Bey, Most Improved Player: +4500

Kelly Olynyk, Sixth Man of the Year: +6000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.