Brewers clinch 2021 MLB playoff berth

The Milwaukee Brewers clinched a playoff berth into the 2021 MLB postseason over the weekend and will look to wrap up the NL Central this week. The Brewers entered Wednesday with a magic number 3 over the St. Louis Cardinals to capture the division. Milwaukee has five more games against St. Louis this season, but a 9.5 game lead for first place in the Central entering Wednesday night.

This is the fourth straight playoff berth for the Brewers, who have failed to advance past the wild card round in back-to-back seasons. Prior to that, back in 2018, the Brewers lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS in seven games. Since 1983, the Brewers have only advance to the postseason six times. They’ll try to debunk history by reaching the World Series for just the second time in franchise history. The last time Milwaukee was there was in 1982, when the Brewers lost to the Cardinals in seven games.

Right now, the Brewers have the third-best odds to win the World Series at 7/1 on DraftKings Sportsbook. This is most likely due to their pitching at the top in Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff. The Brewers are +290 to win the National League Pennant. The Brewers entered the 2021 season 30/1 to win the World Series. Those odds progressively shot up, eventually peaking at the current line.