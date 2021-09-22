Rays clinch 2021 MLB playoff berth with win over Blue Jays

The Tampa Bay Rays have clinched a playoff berth into the 2021 MLB postseason with a 7-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday evening. It’s the third straight playoff berth for the Rays, who are in first place in the AL East at 94-59, 6.5 games ahead of the Boston Red Sox entering tonight. The Rays magic number to clinch the AL East is at 5 but could drop down to 4 games with a Red Sox loss on Wednesday night.

The Rays will head back to the postseason with hopes of finishing what they started last season. Tampa Bay was able to reach the World Series for just the second time in franchise history in 2020, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games. The last time the Rays had been in the World Series was back in 2008 against the Philadelphia Phillies, losing in five games.

Despite having one of the best records in baseball, the Rays are currently 8/1 to win the World Series, fifth-best odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rays are 3/1 to come out of the American League and reach the World Series for a second straight year. Entering the season, the Rays playoff odds were +110, so you can cash those tickets. Tampa Bay was as low as 35/1 to win it all back in May before climbing the standings in the AL East. The Rays entered the season at 5/1 to win the division.