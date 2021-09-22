Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Wednesday, September 22nd

Wednesday is a day jam-packed with MLB action, with every single team hitting the field with games starting as early as 12:35 p.m. EST.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Bryce Harper ($6,100)

Jean Segura ($4,800)

JT Realmuto ($4,800)

Honestly, it’s kind of always a good bet to have a team stack against whoever is playing Baltimore this season. This is only the third meeting of the year between these two clubs, with them splitting the first two earlier this week. Still, Wednesday provides a sure advantage for the Phils high-powered lineup.

Baltimore’s expected starter is Keegan Akin, who has just two wins on the year with an ERA hovering around seven. He’s never seen the Phillies before in his career, but in his last five starts he’s only gotten out of the fifth inning one time. In his last 15 innings, he’s allowed 12 earned runs and the same number of hits.

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. EST

Salvador Perez ($5,600)

Nicky Lopez ($3,900)

Andrew Benintendi ($3,600)

The Royals have been totally owned by Cleveland this season, losing 12 of the 15 games between them. But Wednesday night could be different. The Royals are facing off against Logan Allen, whose ERA is above 7.00 and one of his previous two starts against KC marked one of the Royals three wins over Cleveland this season.

Nicky Lopez has been on fire over the last week, hitting well above .300, so getting him below $4K is a steal, especially against a struggling pitcher. Perez has hit two bombs in the last week and has five RBI in the same span. Benintendi might be the hottest of them all, hitting over .400 in his last two weeks with four home runs and 21 RBIs in his last 15 games.

Houston Astros vs. LA Angles, 9:38 p.m. EST

Yordan Alvarez ($6,100)

Jose Altuve ($5,500)

Yuli Gurriel ($4,200)

The Astros have one of the best lineups in baseball, averaging well over five runs per game. They’ve also dominated the Angles this season, winning 12 of the 17 matchups between the two teams. Houston will be facing Janson Junk, which is just a hilarious name for a pitcher. Junk just recently got called up, only appearing in two games this season, throwing just eight innings. During those eight innings, he’s allowed nine hits, six runs and three home runs. The Houston lineup is by far the best he’s seen as a professional too, so this one could get out of hand in the early innings, so these guys at the top of the ‘Stros lineup gives you the best shot to cash in on Junk’s youth and inexperience.