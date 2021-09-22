Tracking MLB betting action for Wednesday, September 22nd

With the MLB season winding down and a lot of teams already eliminated from playoff contention, there are not many reasons to watch a lot of the regular season games unless you’ve got some action on them.

Wednesday brings a full slate of games, with all 30 teams hitting the field. Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Wednesday, September 22nd

Kansas City Royals (-1.5) over Cleveland (+155)

Cleveland has dominated this series over the course of the 2021 season, but KC has been swinging the hot bats at the moment. The heart of the Royals order has been hitting like crazy over the last two weeks, with Andrew Benintendi leading the way, hitting at nearly a .450 clip in his last 15 games.

Cleveland will have Logan Allen on the mound too. In his two previous starts against KC, he earned a loss (one of only three KC wins in the season over Cleveland) and a no-decision.

Casey Mize OVER 2.5 strikeouts (+105)

Mize has been solid for Detroit over the course of his first full season in the Bigs. He has 111 strikeouts on the year through 28 starts, which is an average of just under four per game. Recently, he’s gotten fewer Ks, with just eight strikeouts in three appearances this month. Two of those starts were against Tampa though, who is one of the best overall teams in MLB, so he was chased early. Expect him to get back on track against a White Sox team that averages close to nine strikeouts per game.

This one is going to be predicated on the strength of Houston’s offense. They average close to six runs per game and will be going head to head with a young pitcher making just his third start, so it’s easy to imagine they’ll tack on more than their average. Then you just have to put faith in the LA offense to scrape a few runs across the board.

This one looks like free money. The Bucs have lost 11 out of the 15 meetings between the two teams so far this season. Pittsburgh also plans to start a pitcher that is still TBD against one of the best offenses in baseball that has averaged close to seven runs in every meeting so far between these two squads in 2021.

