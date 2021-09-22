How to watch AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam via live stream and what to watch on the September 22nd episode

AEW has invaded Flushing, NY, this week and tonight will give viewers a special edition of Dynamite from Arthur Ashe Stadium entitled ‘Grand Slam’.

The upstart wrestling organization has a jam-packed card on deck, including a dream match over a decade in the making.

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, September 22

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch

AEW waited absolutely no time to get to Bryan Danielson going one-on-one with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in what’s being touted as a dream match. The two previously faced each other in PWG way back in 2009, but this is the first time they’ve battled since becoming international superstars in the respective companies they’ve represented over the last decade. Some are questioning AEW’s decision to do this match so early and the fact that it’s a non-title bout. But with their lack of pay-per-views, it make sense to do some of these matches at marquee shows like this one.

Also on the show, AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D will defend her title against Ruby Soho. The two have been going back and forth since Soho won the Casino Battle Royale at All Out, so who walks out with the belt or if we’ll get a clean finish.

Other matches include Brian Pillman Jr. facing MJF, Malakai Black battling a returning Cody Rhodes, and the team of Darby Allin and Sting facing FTR in tag team action.

This Friday’s episode of Rampage will be the second of the ‘Grand Slam’ shows coming from Flushing, NY.