Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. will be “full go” for practice on Wednesday for Week 3

The Cleveland Browns are hurting at receiver with Jarvis Landry out for 3-4 weeks, but it looks like they might get Odell Beckham Jr. back in Week 3. Head coach Kevin Stefanski says that Beckham Jr. will be a “full go” at practice on Wednesday, per ESPN’s Jake Trotter.

Stefanski wouldn’t say if Beckham Jr. would be able to suit up on Sunday to face the Chicago Bears, but he’s not ruling him out like he did last week. Bekham was ruled out early, but continued to get in limited practices as he prepared for his return from an ACL injury last season.

Beckham Jr. has been posting on social media as if this is the week he would return. With Landry going down and Beckham looking extremely close to a return, it seems inevitable, but we’ll have to wait to see. A full practice designation for Wednesday would go a long way toward that becoming a reality.

Fantasy football implications

If OBJ can go in this game, we can’t be certain he wouldn’t be on a snap count, but with Landry out, I’d expect him to see plenty of work when he is in the game. That should make him a flex play this week if he can go.