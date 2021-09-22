Lions WR Tyrell Williams is out for Week 3 against the Ravens

The Detroit Lions will attempt to get their first victory of the 2021 season against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, but will have to do so without their top wide receiver. Tyrell Williams, who entered concussion protocol in the Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, is expected to miss the game, which will be his second missed game. Williams is in a one-year deal with the Lions, but has had a significant injury history during his NFL career.

Fantasy football implications

With Williams out, expect Quintez Cephus, T.J. Hockenson and Amon-Ra St. Brown to see additional targets. The Lions aren’t a great offense to invest in for fantasy football given Jared Goff’s inconsistencies, but there are still some pass-catching options to play. Hockenson is a natural choice given the lack of good options at tight end, while St. Brown has value in keeper and dynasty formats. Cephus enters flex territory due to Williams’ absence. Both Lions running backs remain relevant in fantasy football, but it appears D’Andre Swift has the edge as far as the preferred play.