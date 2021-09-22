Giants TE Evan Engram gets in limited practice Wednesday for Week 3

The New York Giants might get their starting tight end back this week after Evan Engram was bale to get a limited practice in on Wednesday, per the team’s injury report. Engram has missed the first two games with a calf injury, but getting limited work in on Wednesday is a good start for a possible return.

While he was out Kyle Rudolph took over as the lead tight end, but didn’t do much in the way of fantasy football production. Engram should help out the offense when he returns.

Fantasy football implications

This week the Giants get a great matchup with the Atlanta Falcons who just gave up two touchdowns to Rob Gronkowski and a touchdown in Week 1 to Dallas Goedert. Overall they’ve allowed 12 receptions on 14 targets for 144 yards and three touchdowns to tight ends. If Engram can get a full practice in this week, I’d feel good about starting him in a great matchup.