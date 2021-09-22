Antonio Gibson limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 3 vs. Bills

Washington RB Antonio Gibson is dealing with a shoulder injury and was limited at practice on Wednesday. Washington will take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 on Sunday afternoon. This is the first time Gibson is popping up on the injury report this week. Washington hasn’t played since Thursday Night Football against the New York Giants in Week 2.

Fantasy football implications

Right now, we don’t know the severity of the injury and it’s encouraging that Gibson got in a limited practice this late in the week. Chances are he’ll return in a full capacity by Friday and be good to go on Sunday vs. the Bills.

The issue is the amount of usage backup J.D. McKissic received back in Week 2 in the win vs. the Giants. McKissic got a ton of work in the passing game and even vultured a TD from Gibson. If Gibson is held back at all by this shoulder issue, we could see Washington lean more heavily on McKissic. The touches were split 15-9 in Week 2. McKissic should continue to get targets but could also be the goal line back. This diminishes Gibson’s value as an RB1/2 and could bump McKissic up closer to a solid FLEX option in PPR formats.