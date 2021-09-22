Bengals WR Tee Higgins not practicing on Wednesday for Week 3

Cincinnati Bengals head coach says that wide receiver Tee Higgins won’t practice on Wednesday and is considered day-to-day, per The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. This is the first we’ve heard of an injury, but missing practice entirely is a concern for his Week 3 status when they play the Steelers.

Fantasy football implications

If Higgins were to miss this game, it would be a boost to Tyler Boyd and Ja’marr Chase, as Higgins has been the No. 1 receiver as far as usage goes through two games. Last week he caught 6-of-10 targets for 60 yards and caught his second touchdown of the season.

The Steelers pass defense is their weakness, especially in comparison to their stout run defense. The Bengals would likely be smart to test the Steelers defensive backfield instead of the defensive line.

At this point, Higgins is probably leaning more toward the side of playing than not, but his status is very much worth keeping an eye on this week for fantasy.