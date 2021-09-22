Elijah Mitchell won’t practice Wednesday, but “has a chance to go Sunday” for Week 3

The San Francisco 49ers are hurting at running back, as their lead back Elijah Mitchell won’t practice on Wednesday, per The Athletic’s David Lombardi. The silver lining is that Mitchell was able to return on Sunday after suffering his shoulder injury and coach Kyle Shanahan said he “has a chance to go on Sunday.”

Mitchell hasn’t put up great numbers as the lead back, with the bulk of his fantasy points coming off one touchdown run, but he’s still in a strong position to lead the backfield again this week against the Packers. His two main backups are hurt, as Jamycal Hasty won’t play and Trey Sermon is dealing with a concussion.

Fantasy football implications

Mitchell will more than likely be a start in most leagues. The 49ers schemes are great for any running back and with Hasty out, Mitchell could even see more work as a receiver. His upside might not be what we’d like, but I don’t see any reason not to start him in Week 3.