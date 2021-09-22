Trey Sermon limited at Wednesday practice to start Week 3 due to concussion protocol

The San Francisco 49ers backfield is a mess heading into Week 3 due to numerous injuries. The team returned to practice on Wednesday to begin preparations to face the Green Bay Packers and were without Elijah Mitchell and JaMycal Hasty. Additionally, rookie running back Trey Sermon was limited and listed as being in the concussion protocol.

Sermon made his debut in Week 2 and on his first touch he took an illegal shot to the head. He carried the ball eight yards and was tackled by K’Von Wallace, who also hit him in the head with a shot that was called unnecessary roughness. Sermon left the game after the one play.

Fantasy football implications

Sermon came into the season with high expectations as a complement to Raheem Mostert. He was inactive in Week 1 and did not get any work in Week 2 until that fourth down run. His fantasy value is just about zero for the time being, even if he plays this Sunday. Being listed as limited instead of a DNP is a good sign he’ll clear the protocol.

The 49ers hope to have Mitchell on Sunday, while Hasty is viewed as week-to-week. Last week, the team claimed Trenton Cannon off waivers and signed Kerryon Johnson to the practice squad. On Wednesday, the team signed Chris Thompson to the practice squad. They aren’t certain, and so we’re seeing a whole host of bodies. Mitchell holds the most fantasy value if he is available this Sunday.