Quarterback rankings for Week 3 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best quarterbacks going in Week 3 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Two weeks down and two No. 1 finishes for Kyler Murray as he sets the fantasy world on fire with seven passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns to go with an average over 340 passing yards a game. But there are plenty of quarterbacks putting up big fantasy numbers. Names like Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and, uh, Daniel Jones.

Oh, and Derek Carr is averaging over 400 yards passing per game and Tom Brady is on pace for 76.5 passing touchdowns. You know, normal stuff. Of course these numbers will even out over the course of the season, but with 17 games and a few hot starts, the record books could be in for some updates in 2021.

Injury news

Tyrod Taylor, Texans

Taylor just went on I.R. with a hamstring injury. Taylor had played well through 1.5 games, but now rookie Davis Mills will get the start moving forward. Mills wasn’t good in college and was more of a project due to his arm talent. He will likely struggle and hurt the Texans overall offense moving forward.

Andy Dalton, Bears

It looks like Dalton could miss Week 3 with a bone bruise, giving Justin Fields the start against the Browns. Fields is going to be a fantasy player sooner than later, but he could be inconsistent to start. His abilities make for huge upside, but we can’t count on him getting there in his first start.

Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

Roethlisberger has a pectoral injury which will likely keep him out of practices this week. He could still play without practicing, but we’ll have to wait to see how this week goes. The Bengals are a decent matchup, but Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense have looked mediocre so far. Mason Rudolph would be next in line.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

Tagovailoa is dealing with bruised ribs. His status will come down to pain management and how accurate the team doctor is with the pain medication. Jacoby Brissett would be next in line.

Carson Wentz, Colts

Wentz has two sprained ankles, which, unless he grows another leg, means he has zero unsprained ankles. He’ll test them out on Wednesday and we should know more then, but if he can’t go, Jacob Eason would get the start against the Titans.

QB Rankings Week 3

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Kyler Murray ARI @ JAC
2 Patrick Mahomes II KC vs LAC
3 Lamar Jackson BAL @ DET
4 Russell Wilson SEA @ MIN
5 Josh Allen BUF vs WAS
6 Dak Prescott DAL vs PHI
7 Jalen Hurts PHI @ DAL
8 Tom Brady TB @ LAR
9 Justin Herbert LAC @ KC
10 Aaron Rodgers GB @ SF
11 Kirk Cousins MIN vs SEA
12 Matthew Stafford LAR vs TB
13 Teddy Bridgewater DEN vs NYJ
14 Daniel Jones NYG vs ATL
15 Ryan Tannehill TEN vs IND
16 Sam Darnold CAR @ HOU
17 Derek Carr LV vs MIA
18 Justin Fields CHI @ CLE
19 Joe Burrow CIN @ PIT
20 Baker Mayfield CLE vs CHI
21 Matt Ryan ATL @ NYG
22 Ben Roethlisberger PIT vs CIN
23 Trevor Lawrence JAC vs ARI
24 Taylor Heinicke WAS @ BUF
25 Jameis Winston NO @ NE
26 Jimmy Garoppolo SF vs GB
27 Mac Jones NE vs NO
28 Jared Goff DET vs BAL
29 Zach Wilson NYJ @ DEN
30 Davis Mills HOU vs CAR
31 Tua Tagovailoa MIA @ LV
32 Carson Wentz IND @ TEN
33 Jacoby Brissett MIA @ LV
34 Jacob Eason IND @ TEN
35 Trey Lance SF vs GB
36 Taysom Hill NO @ NE
37 Andy Dalton CHI @ CLE

