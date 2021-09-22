Quarterback rankings for Week 3 fantasy football

Two weeks down and two No. 1 finishes for Kyler Murray as he sets the fantasy world on fire with seven passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns to go with an average over 340 passing yards a game. But there are plenty of quarterbacks putting up big fantasy numbers. Names like Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and, uh, Daniel Jones.

Oh, and Derek Carr is averaging over 400 yards passing per game and Tom Brady is on pace for 76.5 passing touchdowns. You know, normal stuff. Of course these numbers will even out over the course of the season, but with 17 games and a few hot starts, the record books could be in for some updates in 2021.

Injury news

Tyrod Taylor, Texans

Taylor just went on I.R. with a hamstring injury. Taylor had played well through 1.5 games, but now rookie Davis Mills will get the start moving forward. Mills wasn’t good in college and was more of a project due to his arm talent. He will likely struggle and hurt the Texans overall offense moving forward.

Andy Dalton, Bears

It looks like Dalton could miss Week 3 with a bone bruise, giving Justin Fields the start against the Browns. Fields is going to be a fantasy player sooner than later, but he could be inconsistent to start. His abilities make for huge upside, but we can’t count on him getting there in his first start.

Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

Roethlisberger has a pectoral injury which will likely keep him out of practices this week. He could still play without practicing, but we’ll have to wait to see how this week goes. The Bengals are a decent matchup, but Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense have looked mediocre so far. Mason Rudolph would be next in line.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

Tagovailoa is dealing with bruised ribs. His status will come down to pain management and how accurate the team doctor is with the pain medication. Jacoby Brissett would be next in line.

Carson Wentz, Colts

Wentz has two sprained ankles, which, unless he grows another leg, means he has zero unsprained ankles. He’ll test them out on Wednesday and we should know more then, but if he can’t go, Jacob Eason would get the start against the Titans.