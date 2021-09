Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 3 fantasy football

After a mundane Week 1 out of the majority of the stud running backs, Derrick Henry and Aaron Jones went off, as Henry totaled 237 yards and scored three times and Jones went for 115 total yards and scored four times. Those are the numbers we were hoping for when we drafted both.

But as usual, there were some running backs that we weren’t counting on, like Tony Pollard, Cordarrelle Patterson, J.D. McKissic, and Deven Singletary, all who finished in the Top 9 for non-PPR running backs in Week 2. Can we suss out those big games this week? We’ll give it a shot.

Injury news

Darrell Henderson, Rams

Henderson is dealing with a rib cartilage injury which is extremely painful by all accounts. Sean McVay isn’t ruling him out for Week 3, but he did hint at Sony Michel seeing more work this week even if Henderson plays.

Josh Jacobs, Raiders

Head coach Jon Gruden says that Jacobs is “very questionable” for Week 3 against the Dolphins. If he can’t go, Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber would split the work once again.

49ers running backs

Eli Mitchell was able to return to their Week 2 game after a shoulder injury, but Trey Sermon is dealing with a concussion and Jamycal Hasty won’t play due to a high ankle sprain. The 49ers have brought in a slew of backs, so who is active in Week 3 against the Packers on Sunday night is still a question mark, but Mitchell appears on track to start again.