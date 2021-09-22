 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Running back PPR rankings for Week 3 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR running backs going in Week 3 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Running back Tony Pollard (20) of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a first quarter touchdown in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Week 2 was filled with some wild performances at the running back position, including a 237 scrimmage yard and four TD day from stud RB Derrick Henry. It ended with a bang, too, as fantasy managers enjoyed a four TD performance from Packers RB Aaron Jones. Unsurprisingly, they join Christian McCaffrey to top the running back rankings through the first two weeks of the season.

Despite the big performances, there have been plenty of disappointments so far on the season. High-end fantasy football draft picks like Jonathan Taylor and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are ranking as the RBs 23 and 46, respectively. It’s not time to panic just yet, but any managers plugging these disappointing backs into their lineups should perhaps swing for upside at the flex.

Injury news

Dalvin Cook came in and out of the team’s Week 2 contest after taking a big tackle, and Mike Zimmer announced that he’s dealing with an ankle sprain. We don’t yet know what his status is for Week 3, but Cook managers should take a glance to see if backup Alexander Mattison is available on waivers — just in case.

Josh Jacobs was inactive in Week 2 with toe and ankle injuries. Despite the opportunity available to Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber as his backups, injuries to the offensive line will make any efficiency an uphill battle. Jon Gruden announced that Jacobs is “very questionable” for Week 3, but even the most desperate fantasy football managers should avoid these backs in their lineups.

The 49ers continue to mount with injuries at the running back position. After fantasy football managers used their waiver wire priority or bulk of their free agent acquisition budget on RB Elijah Mitchell, there were some bumps in the road along the way. Mitchell totaled 19 touches on the day but suffered a shoulder injury in the meantime. Fellow RBs Trey Sermon, active in Week 2, left the game after being diagnosed with a concussion, while JaMycal Hasty suffered a high ankle sprain.

Rams RB Darrell Henderson suffered a rib cartilage injury and his status is uncertain for Week 3 against the Buccaneers. Given the injury and horrid matchup against the Bucs, he and all Rams RBs are likely better left on the bench.

Streaming options

Tony Pollard, DAL vs. PHI

As lead back Ezekiel Elliott continues to struggle with efficiency, Pollard shows out. He racked up 23 PPR points as the RB5 on the week, seeing a bump from 7 touches in Week 1 to 16 touches in Week 2. He earned some extra touches with his 8.38 yards per attempt and has looked like the better back on the field next to Elliott. Pollard’s floor is a low-end RB3, but his ceiling is as high as ever with how things are trending in Dallas.

James White, NE vs. NO

White played half of the Patriots' offensive snaps in Week 2 — the highest share among all Patriots RBs, and his rapport with Mac Jones is clear. Through the first two weeks, he’s seen a 19.4% target share — the third-highest among all running backs — and ranks as the RB12 in full PPR scoring formats. Though the ceiling doesn’t feel particularly high for White given a tough matchup against the Saints, the target share alone should leave White in flex consideration as a relatively safe low-end RB2.

Running back PPR rankings for Week 3

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Alvin Kamara NO @ CAR
2 Christian McCaffrey CAR vs NO
3 Dalvin Cook MIN @ ARI
4 Aaron Jones GB vs DET
5 Joe Mixon CIN @ CHI
6 Derrick Henry TEN @ SEA
7 Nick Chubb CLE vs HOU
8 Najee Harris PIT vs LV
9 Antonio Gibson WAS vs NYG
10 Austin Ekeler LAC vs DAL
11 Chris Carson SEA vs TEN
12 Ezekiel Elliott DAL @ LAC
13 Jonathan Taylor IND vs LAR
14 David Montgomery CHI vs CIN
15 Saquon Barkley NYG @ WAS
16 Miles Sanders PHI vs SF
17 Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR @ IND
18 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC @ BAL
19 Damien Harris NE @ NYJ
20 Ty'Son Williams BAL vs KC
21 Elijah Mitchell SF @ PHI
22 Myles Gaskin MIA vs BUF
23 D'Andre Swift DET @ GB
24 Melvin Gordon III DEN @ JAC
25 Javonte Williams DEN @ JAC
26 Jamaal Williams DET @ GB
27 James Robinson JAC vs DEN
28 Kareem Hunt CLE vs HOU
29 Mike Davis ATL @ TB
30 Chase Edmonds ARI vs MIN
31 Devin Singletary BUF @ MIA
32 Leonard Fournette TB vs ATL
33 Mark Ingram II HOU @ CLE
34 Kenyan Drake LV @ PIT
35 Ronald Jones II TB vs ATL
36 Carlos Hyde JAC vs DEN
37 James White NE @ NYJ
38 Latavius Murray BAL vs KC
39 Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs SF
40 James Conner ARI vs MIN
41 Nyheim Hines IND vs LAR
42 Tony Pollard DAL @ LAC
43 Tony Jones Jr. NO @ CAR
44 Ty Johnson NYJ vs NE
45 David Johnson HOU @ CLE
46 Tevin Coleman NYJ vs NE
47 AJ Dillon GB vs DET
48 Damien Williams CHI vs CIN
49 J.D. McKissic WAS vs NYG
50 Phillip Lindsay HOU @ CLE
51 JaMycal Hasty SF @ PHI
52 Peyton Barber LV @ PIT
53 Trey Sermon SF @ PHI
54 Sony Michel LAR @ IND
55 Zack Moss BUF @ MIA
56 Giovani Bernard TB vs ATL
57 Darrel Williams KC @ BAL
58 Larry Rountree III LAC vs DAL
59 Malcolm Brown MIA vs BUF
60 Devontae Booker NYG @ WAS
61 Rhamondre Stevenson NE @ NYJ
62 Salvon Ahmed MIA vs BUF
63 Alexander Mattison MIN @ ARI
64 DeeJay Dallas SEA vs TEN
65 Jerick McKinnon KC @ BAL
66 Chuba Hubbard CAR vs NO
67 Marlon Mack IND vs LAR
68 Boston Scott PHI vs SF
69 Michael Carter NYJ vs NE
70 Benny Snell Jr. PIT vs LV
71 Travis Homer SEA vs TEN
72 Jordan Wilkins IND vs LAR
73 Matt Breida BUF @ MIA
74 Samaje Perine CIN @ CHI
75 Justin Jackson LAC vs DAL
76 Kalen Ballage PIT vs LV
77 Alex Collins SEA vs TEN
78 Jaret Patterson WAS vs NYG
79 Kyle Juszczyk SF @ PHI
80 Rex Burkhead HOU @ CLE
81 Jake Funk LAR @ IND
82 Dare Ogunbowale JAC vs DEN
83 J.J. Taylor NE @ NYJ
84 Alec Ingold LV @ PIT
85 Devine Ozigbo JAC vs DEN
86 Chris Evans CIN @ CHI
87 Jaylen Samuels PIT vs LV
88 Kylin Hill GB vs DET
89 Khalil Herbert CHI vs CIN
90 Trayveon Williams CIN @ CHI
91 D'Ernest Johnson CLE vs HOU

More From DraftKings Nation