Running back PPR rankings for Week 3 fantasy football

Week 2 was filled with some wild performances at the running back position, including a 237 scrimmage yard and four TD day from stud RB Derrick Henry. It ended with a bang, too, as fantasy managers enjoyed a four TD performance from Packers RB Aaron Jones. Unsurprisingly, they join Christian McCaffrey to top the running back rankings through the first two weeks of the season.

Despite the big performances, there have been plenty of disappointments so far on the season. High-end fantasy football draft picks like Jonathan Taylor and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are ranking as the RBs 23 and 46, respectively. It’s not time to panic just yet, but any managers plugging these disappointing backs into their lineups should perhaps swing for upside at the flex.

Injury news

Dalvin Cook came in and out of the team’s Week 2 contest after taking a big tackle, and Mike Zimmer announced that he’s dealing with an ankle sprain. We don’t yet know what his status is for Week 3, but Cook managers should take a glance to see if backup Alexander Mattison is available on waivers — just in case.

Josh Jacobs was inactive in Week 2 with toe and ankle injuries. Despite the opportunity available to Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber as his backups, injuries to the offensive line will make any efficiency an uphill battle. Jon Gruden announced that Jacobs is “very questionable” for Week 3, but even the most desperate fantasy football managers should avoid these backs in their lineups.

The 49ers continue to mount with injuries at the running back position. After fantasy football managers used their waiver wire priority or bulk of their free agent acquisition budget on RB Elijah Mitchell, there were some bumps in the road along the way. Mitchell totaled 19 touches on the day but suffered a shoulder injury in the meantime. Fellow RBs Trey Sermon, active in Week 2, left the game after being diagnosed with a concussion, while JaMycal Hasty suffered a high ankle sprain.

Rams RB Darrell Henderson suffered a rib cartilage injury and his status is uncertain for Week 3 against the Buccaneers. Given the injury and horrid matchup against the Bucs, he and all Rams RBs are likely better left on the bench.

Streaming options

Tony Pollard, DAL vs. PHI

As lead back Ezekiel Elliott continues to struggle with efficiency, Pollard shows out. He racked up 23 PPR points as the RB5 on the week, seeing a bump from 7 touches in Week 1 to 16 touches in Week 2. He earned some extra touches with his 8.38 yards per attempt and has looked like the better back on the field next to Elliott. Pollard’s floor is a low-end RB3, but his ceiling is as high as ever with how things are trending in Dallas.

James White, NE vs. NO

White played half of the Patriots' offensive snaps in Week 2 — the highest share among all Patriots RBs, and his rapport with Mac Jones is clear. Through the first two weeks, he’s seen a 19.4% target share — the third-highest among all running backs — and ranks as the RB12 in full PPR scoring formats. Though the ceiling doesn’t feel particularly high for White given a tough matchup against the Saints, the target share alone should leave White in flex consideration as a relatively safe low-end RB2.