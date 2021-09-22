Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 3 fantasy football

Week 2 is in the books and Cooper Kupp and Tyler Lockett have been the most consistent high scoring fantasy wide receivers by a country mile. It’s still early and Davante Adams will start scoring touchdowns sooner than later. And Calvin Ridley and Keenan Allen will get going as high target, consistent fantasy receivers.
It’s a long season and we are just getting started. Below, we have the non-PPR wide receiver rankings for Week 3. Good luck!
Injury news
Diontae Johnson, Steelers
Johnson hurt his knee in Week 2 and his status is up in the air at the moment. It doesn’t appear to be an injury that would keep him out for more than one game, but we’ll have to see if he can practice this week.
Jarvis Landry, Browns
Landry was put on injured reserve with a knee injury. The question for this week will be if Odell Beckham Jr. can play or not. It appears he is heading toward playing, but we thought that in Week 1 as well.
Amari Cooper, Cowboys
Cooper has bruised ribs. We don’t know the severity, but it will likely come down to pain tolerance and pain meds for Week 3 when the Cowboys face the Eagles on Monday night.
Will Fuller, Dolphins
Fuller returned to the Dolphins facility this week and appears to be on track to return this week after missing Week 2 due to a personal issue.
Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 3
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|vs LAC
|2
|Davante Adams
|GB
|@ SF
|3
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|vs WAS
|4
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|@ MIN
|5
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|@ JAC
|6
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|@ NYG
|7
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|@ MIN
|8
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|@ KC
|9
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|vs PHI
|10
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|vs SEA
|11
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|vs SEA
|12
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|@ HOU
|13
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|vs GB
|14
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|vs IND
|15
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|vs IND
|16
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|vs TB
|17
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|@ DET
|18
|Mike Evans
|TB
|@ LAR
|19
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|@ LAR
|20
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|vs PHI
|21
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|@ BUF
|22
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|@ CLE
|23
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|@ PIT
|24
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|@ KC
|25
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|vs NYJ
|26
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|vs TB
|27
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|@ PIT
|28
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|@ LAR
|29
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|vs ATL
|30
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|@ DAL
|31
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|vs CAR
|32
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|vs CIN
|33
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|vs CIN
|34
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|@ HOU
|35
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|@ DEN
|36
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|vs ARI
|37
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|vs ATL
|38
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|@ TEN
|39
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|@ PIT
|40
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|@ LV
|41
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|vs CIN
|42
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|@ JAC
|43
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLE
|vs CHI
|44
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|vs NYJ
|45
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|vs SEA
|46
|D.J. Chark Jr.
|JAC
|vs ARI
|47
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|vs NO
|48
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|@ CLE
|49
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|vs NO
|50
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|vs MIA
|51
|Henry Ruggs III
|LV
|vs MIA
|52
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|@ JAC
|53
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|@ DAL
|54
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|vs ARI
|55
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|vs LAC
|56
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|@ TEN
|57
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|@ DET
|58
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|@ NE
|59
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|vs WAS
|60
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|vs WAS
|61
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|@ LV
|62
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|vs ATL
|63
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|@ SF
|64
|Tyrell Williams
|DET
|vs BAL
|65
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|@ BUF
|66
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|@ HOU
|67
|Will Fuller V
|MIA
|@ LV
|68
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|@ DEN
|69
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|vs WAS
|70
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|@ DEN
|71
|Quintez Cephus
|DET
|vs BAL
|72
|KJ Hamler
|DEN
|vs NYJ
|73
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|@ NYG
|74
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|vs TB
|75
|Cedrick Wilson
|DAL
|vs PHI
|76
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|vs MIA
|77
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|vs BAL
|78
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|vs GB
|79
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|@ NYG
|80
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|@ JAC
|81
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|vs CHI
|82
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|@ DAL
|83
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|vs CHI
|84
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|vs LAC
|85
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|vs CHI
|86
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|@ SF
|87
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|@ SF
|88
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|vs NO
|89
|Deonte Harris
|NO
|@ NE
|90
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|@ KC
|91
|Trent Sherfield
|SF
|vs GB
|92
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|@ BUF
|93
|Chris Conley
|HOU
|vs CAR
|94
|Freddie Swain
|SEA
|@ MIN
|95
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|vs LAC
|96
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|@ DEN
|97
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|vs IND
|98
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|@ NYG
|99
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|@ KC
|100
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|vs BAL
|101
|James Washington
|PIT
|vs CIN
|102
|Albert Wilson
|MIA
|@ LV
|103
|DeSean Jackson
|LAR
|vs TB
|104
|Preston Williams
|MIA
|@ LV
|105
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|vs ATL
|106
|Mohamed Sanu Sr.
|SF
|vs GB
|107
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|@ TEN
|108
|Trinity Benson
|DET
|vs BAL
|109
|Brandon Zylstra
|CAR
|@ HOU
|110
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|@ DET
|111
|Greg Ward
|PHI
|@ DAL
|112
|Andre Roberts
|HOU
|vs CAR
|113
|Chris Hogan
|NO
|@ NE
|114
|Tutu Atwell
|LAR
|vs TB
|115
|Tyron Johnson
|JAC
|vs ARI
|116
|Cam Sims
|WAS
|@ BUF
|117
|Mike Strachan
|IND
|@ TEN
|118
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|NO
|@ NE
|119
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|@ LAR
|120
|Ashton Dulin
|IND
|@ TEN
|121
|Marquise Goodwin
|CHI
|@ CLE
|122
|Auden Tate
|CIN
|@ PIT
|123
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|@ DEN
|124
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|MIN
|vs SEA
|125
|Amari Rodgers
|GB
|@ SF
|126
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|@ LAR
|127
|Breshad Perriman
|CHI
|@ CLE
|128
|Tylan Wallace
|BAL
|@ DET
|129
|Andy Isabella
|ARI
|@ JAC
|130
|Dede Westbrook
|MIN
|vs SEA
|131
|Simi Fehoko
|DAL
|vs PHI
|132
|Seth Williams
|DEN
|vs NYJ
|133
|Collin Johnson
|NYG
|vs ATL