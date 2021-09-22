Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 3 fantasy football

Week 2 is in the books and Cooper Kupp and Tyler Lockett have been the most consistent high scoring fantasy wide receivers by a country mile. It’s still early and Davante Adams will start scoring touchdowns sooner than later. And Calvin Ridley and Keenan Allen will get going as high target, consistent fantasy receivers.

It’s a long season and we are just getting started. Below, we have the non-PPR wide receiver rankings for Week 3. Good luck!

Injury news

Diontae Johnson, Steelers

Johnson hurt his knee in Week 2 and his status is up in the air at the moment. It doesn’t appear to be an injury that would keep him out for more than one game, but we’ll have to see if he can practice this week.

Jarvis Landry, Browns

Landry was put on injured reserve with a knee injury. The question for this week will be if Odell Beckham Jr. can play or not. It appears he is heading toward playing, but we thought that in Week 1 as well.

Amari Cooper, Cowboys

Cooper has bruised ribs. We don’t know the severity, but it will likely come down to pain tolerance and pain meds for Week 3 when the Cowboys face the Eagles on Monday night.

Will Fuller, Dolphins

Fuller returned to the Dolphins facility this week and appears to be on track to return this week after missing Week 2 due to a personal issue.