Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 3 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR wide receivers going in Week 3 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Week 2 is in the books and Cooper Kupp and Tyler Lockett have been the most consistent high scoring fantasy wide receivers by a country mile. It’s still early and Davante Adams will start scoring touchdowns sooner than later. And Calvin Ridley and Keenan Allen will get going as high target, consistent fantasy receivers.

It’s a long season and we are just getting started. Below, we have the non-PPR wide receiver rankings for Week 3. Good luck!

Injury news

Diontae Johnson, Steelers

Johnson hurt his knee in Week 2 and his status is up in the air at the moment. It doesn’t appear to be an injury that would keep him out for more than one game, but we’ll have to see if he can practice this week.

Jarvis Landry, Browns

Landry was put on injured reserve with a knee injury. The question for this week will be if Odell Beckham Jr. can play or not. It appears he is heading toward playing, but we thought that in Week 1 as well.

Amari Cooper, Cowboys

Cooper has bruised ribs. We don’t know the severity, but it will likely come down to pain tolerance and pain meds for Week 3 when the Cowboys face the Eagles on Monday night.

Will Fuller, Dolphins

Fuller returned to the Dolphins facility this week and appears to be on track to return this week after missing Week 2 due to a personal issue.

Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 3

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Tyreek Hill KC vs LAC
2 Davante Adams GB @ SF
3 Stefon Diggs BUF vs WAS
4 D.K. Metcalf SEA @ MIN
5 DeAndre Hopkins ARI @ JAC
6 Calvin Ridley ATL @ NYG
7 Tyler Lockett SEA @ MIN
8 Keenan Allen LAC @ KC
9 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs PHI
10 Justin Jefferson MIN vs SEA
11 Adam Thielen MIN vs SEA
12 D.J. Moore CAR @ HOU
13 Deebo Samuel SF vs GB
14 A.J. Brown TEN vs IND
15 Julio Jones TEN vs IND
16 Cooper Kupp LAR vs TB
17 Marquise Brown BAL @ DET
18 Mike Evans TB @ LAR
19 Chris Godwin TB @ LAR
20 Amari Cooper DAL vs PHI
21 Terry McLaurin WAS @ BUF
22 Allen Robinson II CHI @ CLE
23 Tee Higgins CIN @ PIT
24 Mike Williams LAC @ KC
25 Courtland Sutton DEN vs NYJ
26 Robert Woods LAR vs TB
27 Ja'Marr Chase CIN @ PIT
28 Antonio Brown TB @ LAR
29 Kenny Golladay NYG vs ATL
30 DeVonta Smith PHI @ DAL
31 Brandin Cooks HOU vs CAR
32 Diontae Johnson PIT vs CIN
33 Chase Claypool PIT vs CIN
34 Robby Anderson CAR @ HOU
35 Corey Davis NYJ @ DEN
36 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC vs ARI
37 Sterling Shepard NYG vs ATL
38 Michael Pittman Jr. IND @ TEN
39 Tyler Boyd CIN @ PIT
40 Jaylen Waddle MIA @ LV
41 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT vs CIN
42 Rondale Moore ARI @ JAC
43 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE vs CHI
44 Tim Patrick DEN vs NYJ
45 K.J. Osborn MIN vs SEA
46 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC vs ARI
47 Jakobi Meyers NE vs NO
48 Darnell Mooney CHI @ CLE
49 Nelson Agholor NE vs NO
50 Bryan Edwards LV vs MIA
51 Henry Ruggs III LV vs MIA
52 Christian Kirk ARI @ JAC
53 Jalen Reagor PHI @ DAL
54 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC vs ARI
55 Mecole Hardman KC vs LAC
56 Zach Pascal IND @ TEN
57 Sammy Watkins BAL @ DET
58 Marquez Callaway NO @ NE
59 Emmanuel Sanders BUF vs WAS
60 Cole Beasley BUF vs WAS
61 DeVante Parker MIA @ LV
62 Darius Slayton NYG vs ATL
63 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB @ SF
64 Tyrell Williams DET vs BAL
65 Dyami Brown WAS @ BUF
66 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR @ HOU
67 Will Fuller V MIA @ LV
68 Jamison Crowder NYJ @ DEN
69 Gabriel Davis BUF vs WAS
70 Elijah Moore NYJ @ DEN
71 Quintez Cephus DET vs BAL
72 KJ Hamler DEN vs NYJ
73 Russell Gage ATL @ NYG
74 Van Jefferson LAR vs TB
75 Cedrick Wilson DAL vs PHI
76 Hunter Renfrow LV vs MIA
77 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs BAL
78 Brandon Aiyuk SF vs GB
79 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL @ NYG
80 A.J. Green ARI @ JAC
81 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs CHI
82 Quez Watkins PHI @ DAL
83 Anthony Schwartz CLE vs CHI
84 Demarcus Robinson KC vs LAC
85 Rashard Higgins CLE vs CHI
86 Allen Lazard GB @ SF
87 Randall Cobb GB @ SF
88 Kendrick Bourne NE vs NO
89 Deonte Harris NO @ NE
90 Jalen Guyton LAC @ KC
91 Trent Sherfield SF vs GB
92 Adam Humphries WAS @ BUF
93 Chris Conley HOU vs CAR
94 Freddie Swain SEA @ MIN
95 Byron Pringle KC vs LAC
96 Braxton Berrios NYJ @ DEN
97 Chester Rogers TEN vs IND
98 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL @ NYG
99 Joshua Palmer LAC @ KC
100 Kalif Raymond DET vs BAL
101 James Washington PIT vs CIN
102 Albert Wilson MIA @ LV
103 DeSean Jackson LAR vs TB
104 Preston Williams MIA @ LV
105 Kadarius Toney NYG vs ATL
106 Mohamed Sanu Sr. SF vs GB
107 Parris Campbell IND @ TEN
108 Trinity Benson DET vs BAL
109 Brandon Zylstra CAR @ HOU
110 Devin Duvernay BAL @ DET
111 Greg Ward PHI @ DAL
112 Andre Roberts HOU vs CAR
113 Chris Hogan NO @ NE
114 Tutu Atwell LAR vs TB
115 Tyron Johnson JAC vs ARI
116 Cam Sims WAS @ BUF
117 Mike Strachan IND @ TEN
118 Lil'Jordan Humphrey NO @ NE
119 Tyler Johnson TB @ LAR
120 Ashton Dulin IND @ TEN
121 Marquise Goodwin CHI @ CLE
122 Auden Tate CIN @ PIT
123 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ @ DEN
124 Ihmir Smith-Marsette MIN vs SEA
125 Amari Rodgers GB @ SF
126 Scotty Miller TB @ LAR
127 Breshad Perriman CHI @ CLE
128 Tylan Wallace BAL @ DET
129 Andy Isabella ARI @ JAC
130 Dede Westbrook MIN vs SEA
131 Simi Fehoko DAL vs PHI
132 Seth Williams DEN vs NYJ
133 Collin Johnson NYG vs ATL

